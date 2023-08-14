Team India opener Shubman Gill received flak from the fans after his inconsistent batting performances across formats in the West Indies tour. He capped off the tour in a dismal fashion by scoring just nine runs in the fifth T20I on Sunday, August 13, in Florida. India suffered a thumping eight-wicket loss and went on to lose the series by a 3-2 margin.

Gill endured a disappointing run in the five-match T20I series. He also earned an unwanted record by becoming the first Indian batter with four single-digit scores in a series. While he hit a match-winning 77-run knock in the fourth T20I, he failed miserably in all the remaining matches, scoring 3, 7, 6, and, 9 in those games.

In the preceding Test series, Gill could muster only 45 runs across two matches, batting at number 3 position. He fared a bit better in the three ODIs, scoring 126 runs at an average of 42, including a solitary half-century.

Fans scrutinized the shortcomings of Shubman Gill during the West Indies tour and expressed their views by sharing memes on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

You are not going to drop him from the World Cup team: Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill after his recent dip in form

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra analyzed Shubman Gill's recent batting performances and deemed that team management would have a headache if the youngster won't overcome his slump soon.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"God forbid, if he doesn't score runs, it will be a slight problem for sure. You are not going to drop him from the World Cup team. The World Cup starts on October 5 and you will have to announce your team by September 5, you need to do it a month before, and you might have to announce your final squad by the 15th, there has to be a deadline."

He continued:

"So he is going to be a part of the Asia Cup team. If he doesn't score runs and the form continues to be bad, you will play him in the Australia ODIs and try your best that Gill is definitely there in the 15 if not the XI. I am almost convinced that Shubman Gill's form is not going to remain like this, it will improve. It is the best format for the top-order batters because you get to bat the entire 50 overs."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views? Let us know in the comments section.