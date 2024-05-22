"This sport is getting tough for Top 10 nations day by day"- Fans react as USA beat Bangladesh in 1st T20I of 3-match series

USA pulled off their biggest win in cricket history as they upset Bangladesh in Texas earlier today (Tuesday, May 21). Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh's brilliance inspired the United States to a historic five-wicket victory against the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led outfit.

It was a forgettable outing for Bangladesh. They could only score 153/6 in 20 overs despite having big names like Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Litton Das in the playing XI. Shakib managed just six runs off 12 deliveries, while Das got out for a 15-ball 14. Shanto could only score three runs from 11 balls.

Rising star Towhid Hridoy's half-century helped Bangladesh post a respectable total on the board. In the reply, the United States slumped to 94/5 in the 15th over. With an experienced campaigner like Mustafizur Rahman available to bowl the death overs, the visitors were the favorites to win in Texas.

However, Harmeet Singh and Corey Anderson stitched a fantastic 62-run stand for the sixth wicket, inspiring their team to a historic win before the T20 World Cup. A few days back, Ireland upset Pakistan in a bilateral T20I, which is why a fan on X noted:

"This sport is getting tough for the TOP 10 nations day by day. Won't be surprised to see some huge upsets this WC."

Another cricket lover congratulated the USA and opined that the United States' rise in cricket was big news for the sport.

"Superb and congratulations to USA. Cricket is rising at USA.. big news for the cricket."

A fan from the losing side also sent a message to USA Cricket and wrote:

"Congratulations from Bangladesh. We will come back stronger," he tweeted.

One of the cricket fans lauded Man of the Match Harmeet Singh and labeled him as a future star:

"Harmeet Singh is a future superstar of USA cricket," the fan predicted.

An embarrassing stat emerges after Bangladesh's defeat against USA

A popular statsman on X pointed out that the Bangla Tigers have been a part of many unwanted firsts in cricket history. Right from the full members to associate nations like the USA, Canada, Hong Kong, and Scotland, almost every team has won its first international cricket game against them.

The next T20I of this series will start tomorrow at 8.30 pm IST. It will be interesting to see if the United States can complete a historic series victory.

