[Watch] "6 and gone" - Rohit Sharma falls just short of a half-century in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma played yet another entertaining knock in the 2023 World Cup, this time scoring a quickfire 48 against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

The star opener looked all set to get to yet another fifty-plus score in the World Cup, but fell just short while trying to be ultra-aggressive. Rohit tried to take down young Hasan Mahmud by smashing him for a six with his iconic pull shot.

But as they say that you live by the sword and you die by it, Rohit Sharma played another pull shot but could only find Towhid Hridoy at the square leg boundary. He was naturally disappointed as he knew he probably had another big score for the taking.

Here's a video of the six followed by Rohit's dismissal. ICC shared it with the caption:

"6 and gone."

Rohit Sharma gives India another sensational start

It has just been a dream 2023 World Cup for Rohit Sharma so far after missing out with a duck in the opening game against Australia. A fantastic 131 against Afghanistan was followed by a magnificent 86 against Pakistan and Rohit ensured he carried on the good form.

With 257 an under-par target on the Pune pitch, Bangladesh needed early wickets. But Rohit ensured that wasn't the case as he once again set the tone with boundaries and sixes almost at will. He now has as many as 265 runs in just four innings at an incredible average of 66.25 and India would want him to carry on this momentum throughout the tournament.

The Men in Blue seem to be well on their way to another comfortable win that could take them at the top of the 2023 World Cup points table. One of the bigger concerns for them though will still be Hardik Pandya's availability as he is back from the hospital after having scans done.