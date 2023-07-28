[Watch] "How is Mahi bhai"- MS Dhoni fans ask Sakshi Dhoni during a screening of their production venture's maiden movie LGM

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's maiden movie production venture in Tamil, LGM: Let's Get Married, hit the screens on Friday, July 28.

Sakshi went to one of the screenings of the film on the occasion along with the team. Fans showered their love on their favorite cricketer at the show, who was not present, and went on to ask her about his well-being.

Dhoni's wife responded to the queries with a thumbs up and informed them that he is currently in rehab and is recovering, as he underwent knee surgery right after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

You can watch the interaction in the video below:

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain did not attend the first-day screening but visited Chennai earlier this month to grace the pre-release event of LGM and also gave a speech addressing fans at the event.

To win the IPL with such a bowling attack, only MS Dhoni can do it: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian player Wasim Jaffer recently gave credit to MS Dhoni for CSK's consistent performances since the inception of IPL. He has been at the helm of Chennai Super Kings from 2008 until 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja took over the reins just before IPL 2022 and led the team for almost half of the season. Jadeja relinquished captaincy midway after CSK suffered a string of losses. MS Dhoni took over from him again but could not salvage their campaign in IPL 2022 as it was already late by then. He led the side admirably in 2023 as they ended up winning the IPL trophy for a record fifth time.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Jaffer spoke glowingly about Dhoni's prominence in the CSK set-up, saying:

“CSK’s success is attached to Dhoni. If you leave Dhoni out of that team, I don’t think CSK will remain the same CSK without doubt. Taking such a team and leading them to an IPL trophy win, only Dhoni can do it.”

He continued:

“They had very limited resources this year, especially if you look at their bowling. There is Tushar Deshpande, he’s played IPL, but had no success [before]. Matheesha Pathirana was new, while Akash Singh played the initial games. Deepak Chahar got injured for half of the tournament. To win the IPL with such a bowling attack, only MS Dhoni can do it."