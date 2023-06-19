[Watch] "Look for excuses or look to get better" - Virat Kohli does weight training in gym

Team India cricketer Virat Kohli recently gave glimpses of his gym season on his social media account. With no cricket scheduled for the remainder of the month, the former Indian skipper was seen working extensively on his fitness.

Kohli is one of the fittest athletes on the planet. He follows strict fitness schedules and also enjoys his weight training. The celebrated cricketer recently shared a short clip of himself doing weight training in the gym.

"Look for excuses or look to get better," Kohli captioned the video.

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Kennington Oval in London earlier this month. India suffered a humiliating 209-run defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

Kohli didn't had a great game with the bat, scoring 63 runs, including 49 in the second innings of the Test match.

Virat Kohli to be next seen in action against the West Indies

After a disappointing outing in the WTC final, Virat Kohli will be keen to redeem himself when India visit the Caribbean islands next month. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is as part of the multi-format tour.

Kohli, who is now eyeing the 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India later this year, will look to get back into the groove before the mega event.

India have come close to winning an ICC event a few times but haven't gone all the way. Their last win in an ICC competition came way back in 2013 when the MS Dhoni-led side beat England in a rain-curtained encounter to win the Champions Trophy.

Kohli will be desperate to be among the runs as Rohit Sharma and Co. aim to put an end to their title drought in front of home fans.

