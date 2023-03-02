[Watch] MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai for CSK camp ahead of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has arrived in Chennai for the team's IPL 2023 camp. A video has surfaced on social media, in which the fans can be seen welcoming Dhoni in grand fashion before the CSK skipper took the ride to his hotel.

IPL 2023 is set to begin later this month with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, but he continues to be a part of the CSK squad.

To ensure that he has proper practice sessions ahead of IPL 2023, Dhoni has landed in Chennai almost a month before his team's first match for a camp. You can watch the video of his arrival here:

Chennai Super Kings will play their first home match at Chepauk since 2019 this year. They are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 3.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar will join MS Dhoni and others at CSK camp next week

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai (Image: Getty)

Chennai Super Kings are set to kick-start their preparation camp for IPL 2023 tomorrow (March 3). A majority of the players have arrived in Chennai for the practice sessions.

As per Cricbuzz, the squad's capped Indian players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar are at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) right now. They will join the CSK squad a week later.

CSK officials are also planning to finalize a replacement for all-rounder Kyle Jamieson soon. Jamieson has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to an injury.

It will be interesting to see who joins the Chennai Super Kings as Jameison's replacement. Captain MS Dhoni and the rest of the team management will make a decision regarding the same soon.

