[Watch] MS Dhoni sends birthday wishes to CSK CEO's daughter

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni recently sent warm birthday wishes to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan's daughter on Sunday. October 22.

Dhoni was last seen on the field in May earlier this year when he lifted the IPL trophy with his beloved CSK side. They beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash to become five-time champions.

The CSK captain then underwent knee surgery after IPL and rested for a couple of months at home in Ranchi. After that, he went to the US for a vacation and returned to India recently.

One of Dhoni's ardent fans shared a video today to give everyone the latest glimpse of him. In the video, Dhoni can be seen sending birthday wishes to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan's daughter.

"He knew that at that number he would do well"- Sreesanth on MS Dhoni's decision to give opening position to Rohit Sharma

Former Indian pacer Sreesanth recently heaped praise on MS Dhoni's judgment and humility. He opened up about Dhoni's decision to give the opening position to Rohit Sharma in the 2013 Champions Trophy, which turned out to be a masterstroke.

Sharma's fortunes in international cricket took a U-turn for good after that change in positions. He transformed himself into a modern-day legend and is now widely regarded as one of the best openers in history.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Sreesanth shed light on MS Dhoni's leadership abilities and nature, saying:

“MS Dhoni would never say he made Rohit Sharma’s career. I know him really well. We can say that because Dhoni gave him an opportunity. Why did he give him an opportunity? Because he knew that at that number he would do well. Be it Raina, Virat or Ashwin for that matter."

He continued:

"Mahi bhai has played a big role even in my career, everybody’s career. Nobody can change that. But why did he do that? Because he knew that if he supports those players, they will go to the next level. Maybe he gave the support to us that he himself didn’t get."

