[Watch] Spectators take shelter under Virat Kohli's poster amid heavy rain during IPL 2023 final

The IPL 2033 final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was originally scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

The rain gods, however, had no compassion on the big day, and the match had to be postponed to the reserve day owing to severe rain and thunderstorms in the city.

While a huge number of fans gathered to witness the much-awaited encounter, they were all seen running for shelter amid the downpour.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a bunch of supporters shielding themselves from the rain by standing under Virat Kohli's poster outside the stadium.

Shaurya @Kohli_Dewotee



The Aura of God Virat Kohli! Kohli-Kohli chants in final Match of IPL as King providing them a shelter.

Fortunately for fans and the two finalist teams, there was a reserve day for the summit clash. Gujarat and Chennai will now battle it out for the coveted trophy on Monday, May 20. The game will be played at the same venue, scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm (IST).

It is worth mentioning that the opening encounter of IPL 2023 was also played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and it featured the same two teams. GT chased down CSK's 179-run total in the final over, securing a five-wicket victory.

The Chennai-based side did emerge victorious when the two sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Qualifier 1, eking out a 15-run win to book their final berth.

GT will be crowned champions of IPL 2023 if the reserve day is washed out due to rain

While the weather in Ahmedabad is much better today as compared to Sunday, there is still a slight possibility that rain could cause an interruption in the IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK.

If the reserve day is washed out as well and even a Super Over (one-over eliminator) is not possible, defending champions Gujarat Titans will be announced as the winner by virtue of finishing higher in the points table.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Gujarat finished at the top in the league stage, while Chennai Super Kings finished second.



📸: IPL



Gujarat Titans will be crowned IPL 2023 Champions if the reserve day (29th May) also gets washed out due rain. Gujarat finished at the top in the league stage, while Chennai Super Kings finished second.

Hardik Pandya and Co. are the table-toppers of the season and have 20 points to their name. CSK, on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the standings with 17 points in their tally.

