[Watch] Team India are all smiles as they touch down in Trinidad for second Test

Team India have arrived in Trinidad for the second Test against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain from Thursday, July 20. The players were seen waiting in a lounge, probably for the team bus to arrive as they all were in their travel kits.

In a video posted by BCCI, the players seemed to be in high spirits and understandably so after their comprehensive win in the first Test at Dominica. They seem to be in a great headspace and keen to ensure they win the upcoming Test as well.

Here's a video:

India's bowling department could see a few changes

With a thumping win by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test, the gulf of quality between the two sides is evident. This has raised a debate about whether Team India can perhaps give chances to some new faces in the second Test in Trinidad.

Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini are two pacers who have earned their place in the squad on the basis of sheer performances in domestic cricket and for India A. With the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja having done the bulk of the damage in Dominica, the visitors could be tempted to play at least one of Mukesh or Saini and rotate the other quicks.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma smashed hundreds, other batters missed out on a chance of scoring big and the visitors will hope that the Trinidad Test is another opportunity for them to fine-tune their batting form. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch is offered.

Squad for WI Tests: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-capt.), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S. Bharat (w.k.), Ishan Kishan (w.k.), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.