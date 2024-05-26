[Watch] Young fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet to wish Team India skipper good luck ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Star batter Rohit Sharma will lead Team India at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), starting June 1. The first batch of the Men in Blue departed from Mumbai for the ICC event on Saturday, May 25.

Ahead of the team's departure, former domestic cricketer Kapil Yadav extended wishes to Sharma in Shivpuri, Mumbai. During the interaction, a young fan touched the Indian skipper's feet, wishing him all the best for the showpiece event.

The video of the incident was shared by one of Rohit Sharma's fan clubs on X, and it has since gone viral on social media. You can watch the clip below:

Rohit Sharma was last seen in action during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran batter aggregated 417 runs from 14 outings at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150.00, finishing as the leading run-getter for his team.

However, Mumbai struggled to perform consistently this season. Under the leadership of new captain Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions won just four games and finished at the bottom of the points table.

"Jeetne ke baad khayenge" - Rohit Sharma refuses to eat cake at the Mumbai airport

The first batch of the Indian players who departed from Mumbai on Saturday include skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Before the flight, Indian players joined a cake-cutting ceremony at the airport. Pant can be seen offering Sharma a piece of the cake. However, the star batter refused by saying he would have it after winning the T20 World Cup.

Sharma can be heard saying:

"Jeetne ke baad khayenge (I will eat it after winning)."

Team India will take on Ireland in their opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The game will be played in New York on June 5.

