What is Virat Kohli’s record against Bangladesh in ODIs?

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli has been in impressive form in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. In three innings, he has scored 156 runs at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 82.11.

The 34-year-old began the competition with a resolute 85 off 116 against Australia in Chennai. In the company of KL Rahul (97* off 115), he lifted the Men in Blue after they were 2/3 while chasing 200. Kohli followed it up with 55* off 56 in India’s win over Afghanistan before being dismissed for 16 against Pakistan.

India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup will be against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday. Kohli has an extremely impressive record against Bangladesh in the ODIs. In 15 matches, he has notched up 807 runs at an average of 67.25 with four centuries.

In his first ODI against Bangladesh, Kohli scored 91 off 102 in Mirpur in January 2010 in a tri-nation tournament. A few days later, he struck 102* off 95 at the same venue, a knock which featured 11 fours, as the Men in Blue chased down a target of 248 with ease in 43 overs, having six wickets in hand.

The right-handed batter also struck an unbeaten 100 off only 83 balls in Mirpur during the 2011 World Cup. Kohli hit eight fours and two sixes as Team India posted 370/4 in their 50 overs while batting first. India went on to register a thumping 87-run victory as Bangladesh were held to 283/9.

During the 2014 Asia Cup encounter, Kohli again shone against Bangladesh. India were set to chase 280 in Fatullah and the chase master again came to the fore, smashing 136 off 122 balls, a wonderfully constructed knock that featured 16 fours and two sixes. Thanks to Kohli’s brilliance, India chased the target in 49 overs with six wickets in hand.

The star Indian batter also scored 96 not out off 78 balls as the Men in Blue chased down a target of 265 with nine wickets in hand in Birmingham in the semi-final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. The last time Kohli played an ODI against Bangladesh, he notched up three figures, scoring 113 off 91 deliveries in Chattogram in December 2022.

Kohli’s record against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup

Kohli has played three matches against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup, scoring 129 runs at an average of 64.50 with one hundred.

The batter scored an unbeaten 100 in the 2011 World Cup clash in Mirpur. However, he was dismissed for 3 by Rubel Hossain in the 2015 quarter-final in Melbourne. Kohli was out for 26 off 27 balls in the league game of the 2019 edition in Birmingham.