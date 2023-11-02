Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match for free?

It will be India vs Sri Lanka in match number 33 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the same venue where the Men in Blue became world champions in ODI cricket for the last time, beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final of the 2011 World Cup.

The Men in Blue have been in exceptional form in the ongoing World Cup. The hosts have played six matches and have won all of them. In fact, they are the only undefeated side in the tournament.

India began the World Cup with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. In subsequent matches, they went on to beat Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. India’s previous match was a low-scoring game against England in Lucknow, which they won by 100 runs.

Sri Lanka began the World Cup with defeats against South Africa and Pakistan by 102 runs and six wickets, respectively. They then went down to Australia by five wickets.

The Lankans registered their first win of the 2023 World Cup by defeating the Netherlands by five wickets and then crushed England as well. However, in their previous encounter, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.

IND vs SL 2023 World Cup: Free live streaming details

The live-streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match will be available for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app in India. In fact, cricket fans would be highly pleased as all matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup are being live-streamed for free on the mobile app.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, fans who have subscribed to Star Sports can watch the live action of the game on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka match will start at 12:30 PM IST, while the game will begin at 2:00 IST. The toss will be held at 1:30 PM IST.

India’s remaining matches in the 2023 World Cup

Following the match against the Sri Lanka on Thursday, India will play two more games in the league stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Here is the schedule of India’s remaining matches:

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST