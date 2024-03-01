"You just can't question their ability and utilization"- Anjum Chopra feels Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma are vital to India's T20 World Cup plans

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra believes Team India will only be bolstered by the comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in their T20I setup ahead of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June.

Kohli and Rohit made a comeback to the T20I team after a gap of 14 months, sparking a debate about whether India needed to send a young team for the T20 World Cup rather than going back to their senior players.

Speaking to TOI, Anjum Chopra explained Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's value to the Indian team irrespective of the format.

"When you have quality players like Rohit and Virat, you just can't question their ability and utilisation. Their presence is enough to boost the team's confidence. They are accomplished players. They are world-beaters. India will definitely require Virat and Rohit," she said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a recent event at the renaming of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, had confirmed that Rohit will be leading the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Anjum Chopra on India's key players for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Anjum Chopra earmarked Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal as crucial players for India in their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

The two left-handed batters have had incredible starts to their T20I careers and Chopra feels the duo's fearless brand of cricket would only add to India's chances of ending their ICC trophy drought.

"Rinku Singh. The way he is performing and looking really good. We have to see how much he is able to sustain, the day he sees or faces any failure, and how he comes back. He is going to stay and be around the team and system. He is the one player the entire country looks up to. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another name. Coming from an Under-19 setup, then IPL and now he is just amazing for the Indian senior team," she explained.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian T20I team shapes up if even Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul come back alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The form of the players during the IPL 2024 season could be massive in narrowing down the final 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

