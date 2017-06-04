Shahryar Khan gives the Pakistan team a pep talk before Champions Trophy clash with India

Pakistan are dark-horses in the tournament and will start their campaign against India.

by Umaima Saeed News 04 Jun 2017, 10:16 IST

Edgbaston will host the marquee encounter

What’s the story?

With India and Pakistan set to lock horns in the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston today, PCB chairman Shahryar Khan met the Pakistani team to give them a pep talk before the high-voltage clash. Khan asked the players to put up an indomitable fight and play the arch-rivals with confidence.

“Shaharyar Khan met with the players and team management today in Birmingham ahead of their opening match against India on June 4. He stressed on the need of showing fighting spirit and playing with complete unity.” a PCB release said.

The chairman also said that if the team plays to its potential, they could be in the finals and return home victorious.

“We have a young and talented team under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed and if the boys play at the optimum level of their capacity and talent they would succeed in their aim in the Champions Trophy,” Khan said.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the years in the history of the tournament, the arch-rivals have played each other three times and Pakistan have won twice. The defending champions will look to alter the record and make it 2-2 when the two teams meet at the Edgbaston.

The heart of the matter

Even though the rivalry between the two countries is a highly anticipated one, they do not meet in any bilateral series. India and Pakistan meet only in multilateral events due to the cross-border tension. The India government has made it clear that Indian cricket team will not play Pakistan outside of the multilateral events due to cross-border terrorism.

Shahryar also spoke about the high expectations that Pakistan fans have from the team and that they should not let the fans down.

What’s next?

Defending champions India will look to move ahead of all its off-field drama in their tournament opener today. Fans can expect a battle between India's dangerous batting line-up and and Pakistan's lethal bowling attack.

Author’s take

India playing Pakistan on the cricket field has over the years become a mega event for not just the two countries but the whole cricket fraternity. And while you would think that it is only the viewers who love the battle, the players enjoy it just as much. Will Pakistan team live up to the expectations from their board’s chairman? The results will tell.