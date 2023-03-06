QG vs KK Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 Match

The bottom two teams of the PSL 2023 points table, Quetta Gladiators (QG) and Karachi Kings (KK), will lock horns at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight. Both teams desperately need a victory to keep themselves alive in the race to the Pakistan Super League playoffs.

The Quetta Gladiators are in sixth position in the six-team standings with only one win from seven matches. They have lost each of their last five matches in PSL 2023.

The Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are fifth in the points table. The Imad Wasim-led outfit have recorded two wins in eight matches.

Despite being on a losing streak, Quetta will be confident heading into this match as their only win of PSL 2023 came against Karachi on February 18. The Gladiators will look forward to completing a double over the Kings in tonight's game.

Ahead of the reverse fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, here are their head-to-head stats.

QG vs KK head-to-head record in PSL

Quetta Gladiators lead the head-to-head record in PSL matches against the Karachi Kings by 10-5. The Kings have only beaten the Gladiators five times in 15 matches.

QG vs KK head-to-head record in Rawalpindi ahead of PSL 2023

The two teams have never met in Rawalpindi before. Quetta Gladiators' head-to-head record vs Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi stands at 0-0.

Last 5 QG vs KK matches

Quetta Gladiators have recorded a win in three of their previous five battles against the Karachi Kings. When the two teams met earlier this season, the Gladiators recorded a six-run win.

Here's a summary of their last five matches:

QG (168/7) beat KK (162/5) by 6 runs, Feb 18, 2023. QG (166/4) beat KK (143/8) by 23 runs, Feb 20, 2022. QG (115/2) beat KK (113) by 8 wickets, Jan 29, 2022. KK (176/7) beat QG (162/6) by 14 runs, Jun 19, 2021. KK (126/3) beat QG (121) by 7 wickets, Feb 20, 2021.

