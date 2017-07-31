SK Elite: MS Dhoni scores 15 off the last over to win it for India

Looking back at Dhoni's match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in the tri-series final in 2013.

Despite his immense contribution to Indian cricket, there has perhaps not been a figure as polarising as Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Once the heartthrob of a billion dreams, Dhoni is now also one of the most hated cricketers in Indian cricket.

The hatred and the abuse that comes his way from a section of fans is incessant even though Dhoni in his quiet, inimitable way always shoulders the criticism and soldiers on.

Much of that hatred, though misplaced, accuses Dhoni of being nothing but a placeholder in the side for some time now. They claim that he is long past his prime, his finishing powers are unmistakably on the wane, and Indian cricket would be better served to give chances to the young, talented wicket-keeper batsmen waiting in the ranks.

Though one can argue that such criticism holds water, what is ridiculous is that most of his critics vehemently deny Dhoni’s contributions and his legacy. One can be a vocal critic but it should not hurt to at least grudgingly admit that he was, even a few years ago, perhaps the best finisher in world cricket.

Since such admissions are sadly few and far between now, it is worthy perhaps to time and again jog our memory and look back at instances when his finishing powers were reining supreme.

The final against Sri Lanka, in the tri-series in the Caribbean, played at the Queen’s Park Oval on 11th July 2013 was one such instance when India almost faltered in the final hurdle but Dhoni, the finisher extraordinaire once again resurrected the team from trouble.

Early hiccups

On a slow, pitch that offered a lot of assistance to the bowlers, Sri Lanka were bowled out for a low total of 201 after Dhoni had put them in to bat in the final.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had given India a couple of early breakthroughs but Kumar Sangakkara (71) and Lahiru Thirimanne (46) stitched together a crucial partnership to guide Sri Lanka to 171 for 2 by the 38th over.

Sri Lanka then suffered a dramatic collapse, thanks to four wickets by Ravindra Jadeja, to be bowled out for 201. It was a brilliant comeback by the Indian bowlers and everyone expected an easy win for India. But clearly, it was not to be.

India were rocked early in their chase after Shamida Eranga dismissed both Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in quick succession. Eranga was extracting a lot from the pitch and both Dhawan and Kohli were done in by the bounce and late movement.

Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma tried to put together a partnership before Karthik was dismissed by Rangana Herath. But Suresh Raina (32) and Rohit Sharma (58) got the chase back on track even though Sharma played a cautious knock, eating up a lot of deliveries.

He was however sent back by Herath in the 32nd over and that opened the floodgates. India at that stage needed only 62 runs to win off the next 18 overs with 6 wickets in hand. But they pressed the panic button and suffered a dramatic collapse. Their innings was beginning to uncannily resemble that of Sri Lanka.

Suranga Lakmal dismissed Raina soon after and Herath then got into the act in his last over dismissing Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin off consecutive balls. The Indians were finding it tough to score and losing wickets in quick succession.

Lasith Malinga also chipped in with a crucial wicket and India were tottering at 8 for 167 in the 42nd over. At that stage, India had lost 5 wickets for the 28 runs they had managed to score off the last ten overs.

The match seemed to be all but lost but for a calm head which was at the other end. Amidst the mayhem and wickets falling like ninepins, at the other end stood MS Dhoni unperturbed.

The Dhoni show

MS Dhoni was like the calm amidst the storm, soaking in the pressure and preparing for the final onslaught. He was like the veteran war general, surprised by the hara-kiri around him and appealing to his subjects for a general sense of calm and composure.

But when he did not get it, he did what only he could do best. He put by a solitary fight, as a one-man army against the might of the Lankans. A couple of years earlier, he had powered India to a World Cup win in Mumbai. And only a month earlier, he had won the Champions Trophy in England, thus completing his trophy cabinet.

He had seen it and done it all. And he was not going to let this one slip out of his grasp.

Taking most of the strike and playing risk-free cricket, he urged Vinay Kumar at the other end to simply hold on until Angelo Mathews gobbled him up to leave Sri Lanka one wicket away from a famous win.

India were 9 down for 182 in the 47th over and Ishant Sharma, who had come in to bat, was trying everything possible to get out. He kept fending at deliveries awkwardly and was almost run out as he went for a non-existent single.

Dhoni kept urging him to hold on but runs had dried up. Overs 46 to 49 produced only four runs as India moved at a snail’s pace to 187 for 9 off the 49th over.

It was over to Dhoni now as he faced Eranga needing 15 runs off the last over. Once again Dhoni had taken the match till the last over and the time to gamble was now.

Eranga decided to bowl a fast and full fourth-stump line which turned out to be his biggest mistake. Dhoni went for a wild heave and missed the first ball of the over. But the next one he connected cleanly for a huge, straight six over the bowler’s head.

The next one was a length delivery and Dhoni went square off the wicket over point for a boundary. There was a big discussion between the Sri Lankan players but to no avail as Dhoni lofted the next delivery for a flat six over extra-cover.

As Ian Bishop screamed “Magnificent Mahindra!” from the commentators’ box, the Indian players broke into wild celebration before running on to the ground to celebrate with their skipper.

Dhoni was not out on 45 off 52 balls at the end. And like innumerable times in the past, he had done it again!