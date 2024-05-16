SRH vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 16, 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (RR) will host Gujarat Titans (PBKS) in the 66th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16.

SunRisers Hyderabad are fourth in the standings, having won seven out of their 12 games. They are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs as they need only one win to earn 16 points and secure their spot in the top four.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are eliminated from the playoffs race after their recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders was called off due to adverse weather conditions. They will play their final league match aiming to end their season on a high note.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming SRH vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) - 7.0 credits

Jaydev Unadkat of SRH (Credits: IPL)

Jaydev Unadkat hasn't been particularly prolific in taking wickets this season. Overall, he has eight wickets in nine games at an average of 38.12 in IPL 2024.

However, Unadkat has a notable record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, taking 19 wickets in 11 matches, including six wickets in the last four games.

#2 Mohit Sharma (GT) - 7.0 credits

Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans (Credits: IPL)

With 13 wickets to his name, Mohit Sharma has been GT's leading wicket-taker. After a three-match wicketless streak, he took a three-wicket haul in the last match against CSK.

Mohit has been phenomenal against SunRisers Hyderabad, having picked up 21 wickets in 14 matches. He has claimed 10 wickets in the last four games, including three wickets in the reverse fixture this season.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 8.0 credits

Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH (Credits: IPL)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is looking in good form after a poor start to his 2024 IPL campaign. He has secured seven out of 11 wickets in the last four games, including a three-wicket haul.

Bhuvneshwar has an impressive record against Gujarat Titans, chipping in seven wickets in two four games, including a five-wicket haul. He has also bowled well and taken five wickets in the last two games at the same venue.