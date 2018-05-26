IPL 2018: Top 5 cameos of the season

IPL 2018 has produced quite a few stunning cameos so far.

We are into the finals of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. After 59 exciting encounters, Chennai Super Kings will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals on Sunday to decide the champions.

IPL 2018 gave us some exciting knocks over the past seven weeks. Cameos can completely change the complexion of a game in the matter of an over or two.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top cameos that have been played in IPL 2018.

#5 Sunil Narine, 29 off 10

Narine has done extremely well with both the bat and ball

Sunil Narine is the master of cameos in IPL 2018. Opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine has played some stunning cameos throughout the campaign. The best of the lot is the one he played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 19th.

Chasing a score of 173 against arguably the best bowling unit in IPL 2018, Sunil Narine got KKR off to a thunderous start with some brilliant power hitting. He tore apart Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma on his way to a stunning 29 off 10 balls.

His brutal knock included four boundaries and two sixes. His breathtaking cameo took the pressure away from Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik as KKR’s middle order chased the target with ease.