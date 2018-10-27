Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli's 38th ODI century could not save India from losing to Windies

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.00K // 27 Oct 2018, 21:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli lacked support from other batsmen

India were out and out favourites to win the series at the start of the series. They started out pretty well by registering a comfortable victory in the first match of the series. In the second match, West Indies came very to close to beat India but ended the match with a tie.

After the scare in the second ODI, India brought back their main bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah into their side. Jasprit Bumrah proved his worth instantaneously by picking up four wickets in the match. In his first spell, he sent back both the Windies openers - Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj.

During the middle overs, the last match Windies hero Shai Hope led the innings with a solid 95 but Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals. It was again Bumrah who came to India's rescue as he picked up the wicket of Hope in the 44th over.

Just when India looked to dominate after the wicket Hope, they ran into Ashley Nurse who had completely different plans. With his 22-ball 40, he took West Indies from 227-8 to 283-9 before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah off the penultimate delivery of the innings.

India did not get the best of the starts as they lost Rohit Sharma in the second over itself. Virat Kohli then stitched two half-century partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu. After the partnerships, India kept on losing at regular intervals.

Even as India lost wickets, there was a lot of hope for Indian fans as Virat Kohli was batting fluently. Virat Kohli went onto score the third century of the series but soon got out in the 42nd over.

The wicket of Kohli, the hopes of millions of fans ended and at inevitable has happened in the 48th over as India were bowled out for 240. As a result, the ninth-ranked Windies registered a 43 run victory over second-ranked India.

Here are the twitter reactions to India's loss to Windies:

This loss can be made worse by India dropping Pant for the next fixture. — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) October 27, 2018

Virat Kohli in this series:



Century 1: India won

Century 2: Match tied

Century 3: India lost — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 27, 2018

Let down today by his team mates. Played, Kohli. Windies deserve the 1-1 scoreline. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 27, 2018

If not for anyone, for Kohli who is doing so much, all by himself. He deserve more — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 27, 2018

Kohli's ODI 100s in losing run chases:



123(111) vs NZ, Napier, 2014

106(92) vs Aus, Canberra, 2016

107(119) vs WI, Pune, 2018 - first time in a home game#INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 27, 2018

If RBI decides to come up with a new 100 Rupee note, they should consider putting Virat Kohli's face on it. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 27, 2018

Even Manjrekar’s commentator’s curse doesn’t stop Virat from scoring a 100. I’m convinced Virat has some invincible superpower. #ViratKohli — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 27, 2018

It's getting boring, let's get Kohli to bat on another planet. Earth is too batting friendly, isn't it? 100 is the new 50 for Kohli. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 27, 2018

With Virat Kohli as captain, India have won only one out of last 5 ODIs. #IndvWI — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 27, 2018

3 centuries in 3 matches. Looks like Anushka Sharma is fasting for Virat Kohli's long life on the pitch.#KarwaChauth #INDvWI — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 27, 2018

Virat Kohli has now aggregated 995 runs in his last 10 ODI innings, which is the highest run-aggregate for ANY player across ANY span of 10 innings in the game's history.#INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 27, 2018

India's plan to win the World Cup 2019:



1. Virat Kohli will score the runs

2. Jasprit Bumrah will take the wickets

3. 🤷🏻‍♂️

4. 🤷🏻‍♂️

5. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 27, 2018

A match such as this, forces India to look at the imbalance in the team - it just doesn't test the middle order, it shows us how shallow the batting depth is. #IndvWI — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) October 27, 2018

Virat Kohli - first Indian to register 3 100s in successive innings in ODIs

Also his 4th 100 in successive innings at home#IndvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 27, 2018

VIRAT KOHLI is the first player to hit hundreds in four successive innings against an opponent.



Last four inngs vs WI:

111(115)*, Kingston, 2017

140(107), Gauhati, 2018

157(129)*, Vizag, 2018

100(110)*, Pune, 2018#INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 27, 2018

8000-plus runs in Day/Night ODIs:



Kumar Sangakkara

Sachin Tendulkar

VIRAT KOHLI*#INDvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 27, 2018

Dhoni's Last 13 ODI innings:



7, 4*, 10, 42*, 13, 37, 42, 0, 33, 8, 36, 20, 7 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 27, 2018

Difference between Bumrah and rest of the Indian seamers the same difference as between Virat and rest of the batsmen in ODIs. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 27, 2018

This man was a wicket keeper, oldest member of the squad, come down the order and didn't contribute anything with the bat pic.twitter.com/tTqyVXUtno — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) October 27, 2018

MS Dhoni is fittest. Never seen him sprint and take a catch like that. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 27, 2018

Rohit is celebrating Test return with some nice catches — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 27, 2018