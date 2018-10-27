×
Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli's 38th ODI century could not save India from losing to Windies

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
1.00K   //    27 Oct 2018, 21:54 IST

Virat Kohli lacked support from other batsmen
Virat Kohli lacked support from other batsmen

India were out and out favourites to win the series at the start of the series. They started out pretty well by registering a comfortable victory in the first match of the series. In the second match, West Indies came very to close to beat India but ended the match with a tie.

After the scare in the second ODI, India brought back their main bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah into their side. Jasprit Bumrah proved his worth instantaneously by picking up four wickets in the match. In his first spell, he sent back both the Windies openers - Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj.

During the middle overs, the last match Windies hero Shai Hope led the innings with a solid 95 but Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals. It was again Bumrah who came to India's rescue as he picked up the wicket of Hope in the 44th over.

Just when India looked to dominate after the wicket Hope, they ran into Ashley Nurse who had completely different plans. With his 22-ball 40, he took West Indies from 227-8 to 283-9 before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah off the penultimate delivery of the innings.

India did not get the best of the starts as they lost Rohit Sharma in the second over itself. Virat Kohli then stitched two half-century partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu. After the partnerships, India kept on losing at regular intervals.

Even as India lost wickets, there was a lot of hope for Indian fans as Virat Kohli was batting fluently. Virat Kohli went onto score the third century of the series but soon got out in the 42nd over.

The wicket of Kohli, the hopes of millions of fans ended and at inevitable has happened in the 48th over as India were bowled out for 240. As a result, the ninth-ranked Windies registered a 43 run victory over second-ranked India.

Here are the twitter reactions to India's loss to Windies:


Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
