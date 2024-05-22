United States of America vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between the United States of America (USA) and Bangladesh will be played on May 23. The Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston will play host to this encounter on Thursday.

The three-match series stands at 1-0 in favor of the United States of America when they created history by beating Bangladesh for the first time. It was a remarkable performance from them to get an early lead in the series.

After electing to bowl first, the USA bowlers bowled tight lines and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. They restricted Bangladesh to 153/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 58 for the visitors. Steven Taylor grabbed a couple of scalps for USA.

In reply, the USA batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. It looked like they were falling behind the required run rate before Corey Anderson (34*) and Harmeet Singh (33*) played match-winning knocks to take their side across the line with three balls to spare.

Bangladesh failed to hold their nerves and, as a result, failed to defend the total in the first T20I. They will be looking to bounce back and keep the three-match series alive on Thursday. The United States of America will be riding high on confidence and will hope to seal the series on Thursday itself.

United States of America vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: United States of America vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, Bangladesh tour of United States of America, 2024

Date and Time: May 23, 2024, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

United States of America vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

Tuesday’s clash was the first meeting between the United States of America and Bangladesh in the shortest format. USA emerged victorious by five wickets.

Matches played: 1

United States of America won: 1

Bangladesh won: 0

United States of America vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex looks to be a well-balanced one. There is enough for the bowlers to keep them interested. The pacers can rely on bowling cutters and the batters will have to get their eye in before they can start hitting through the line.

United States of America vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. The temperature is expected to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

United States of America vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

United States of America

Team News

All the players in the squad are fully fit.

Probable XI

Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Bangladesh

Team News

No injury reported in the Bangladesh camp.

Probable XI

Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain/Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

United States of America vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The United States of America created history by beating Bangladesh for the first time in the first T20I. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Asian side will aim to bounce back on Thursday.

Bangladesh have more experience at this level and will look to go all out to level the series.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

United States of America vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback