United States of America vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between the United States of America (USA) and Bangladesh will be played on May 23. The Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston will play host to this encounter on Thursday.
The three-match series stands at 1-0 in favor of the United States of America when they created history by beating Bangladesh for the first time. It was a remarkable performance from them to get an early lead in the series.
After electing to bowl first, the USA bowlers bowled tight lines and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. They restricted Bangladesh to 153/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 58 for the visitors. Steven Taylor grabbed a couple of scalps for USA.
In reply, the USA batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. It looked like they were falling behind the required run rate before Corey Anderson (34*) and Harmeet Singh (33*) played match-winning knocks to take their side across the line with three balls to spare.
Bangladesh failed to hold their nerves and, as a result, failed to defend the total in the first T20I. They will be looking to bounce back and keep the three-match series alive on Thursday. The United States of America will be riding high on confidence and will hope to seal the series on Thursday itself.
United States of America vs Bangladesh Match Details:
Match: United States of America vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, Bangladesh tour of United States of America, 2024
Date and Time: May 23, 2024, 8:30 pm IST
Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston
United States of America vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head
Tuesday’s clash was the first meeting between the United States of America and Bangladesh in the shortest format. USA emerged victorious by five wickets.
Matches played: 1
United States of America won: 1
Bangladesh won: 0
United States of America vs Bangladesh Pitch Report
The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex looks to be a well-balanced one. There is enough for the bowlers to keep them interested. The pacers can rely on bowling cutters and the batters will have to get their eye in before they can start hitting through the line.
United States of America vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast
Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. The temperature is expected to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.
United States of America vs Bangladesh Probable XIs
United States of America
Team News
All the players in the squad are fully fit.
Probable XI
Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
Bangladesh
Team News
No injury reported in the Bangladesh camp.
Probable XI
Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain/Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
United States of America vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
The United States of America created history by beating Bangladesh for the first time in the first T20I. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Asian side will aim to bounce back on Thursday.
Bangladesh have more experience at this level and will look to go all out to level the series.
Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.
United States of America vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: FanCode
