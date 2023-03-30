"We’ve got a world class player"- Nottinghamshire coach announces signing of Shaheen Afridi for T20 Blast 2023

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores has announced the signing of Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi for T20 Blast 2023. Afridi is Nottinghamshire's second overseas signing for the upcoming edition of the T20 Blast after New Zealand all-rounder Colin Munro.

Nottinghamshire are the second English county to sign Shaheen Afridi for T20 Blast. Back in 2021, the Hampshire Hawks signed the left-arm speedster. Moreover, Afridi has also played a few T20I matches for Pakistan on England's soil.

Commenting on Afridi's signing for the upcoming T20 tournament, Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores said in a media release by the county:

"In Shaheen, we’ve got a world class player - which is really exciting - and a player with a point of difference with the ball, which is crucial when we are looking to recruit.

Can Shaheen Afridi guide Nottinghamshire to a T20 Blast title win in 2023?

Afridi has achieved enormous success in the T20 format. Under his captaincy, the Lahore Qalandars have won the last two editions of the Pakistan Super League. The left-arm fast bowler also played a major role in Pakistan's journey to the ICC T20 World Cup final last year.

Nottinghamshire could not impress much in T20 Blast 2022. They finished sixth in the North Group points table with seven wins from 14 matches. It will be interesting to see how the county performs after the addition of Shaheen Afridi.

Apart from Afridi and Colin Munro, the Nottinghamshire squad also features big names like Alex Hales and Joe Clarke. T20 Blast 2023 will start on May 20. Nottinghamshire will open their campaign on May 26 against Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.

