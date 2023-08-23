Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad ft. Sunil Gavaskar

India took the tough decision of leaving out leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from their Asia Cup 2023 squad on Monday. In a press conference addressed by Indian captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, the duo explained why Chahal missed out.

While Agarkar shed light on how Kuldeep Yadav had just about edged ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal, he also explained the difficulty of fitting two wrist-spinners in the team looking at the balance. Rohit opened up on why they had to back the likes of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel ahead of Chahal because they could contribute with the bat.

Many in the cricketing fraternity had their own opinions about Yuzvendra Chahal missing out on the Asia Cup squad and also potentially not being in the scheme of things for the World Cup. On that note, let's take a look at five such expert reactions:

#5 Matthew Hayden

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden felt that the selectors made quite a bold decision to leave out a genuine wicket-taker like Chahal. He also tried to make sense of why they might have selected Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the leg-spinner.

Here's what he was quoted as saying by India Today:

"There are some big omissions. Chahal, in particular, that leg-spinner, is such a superb player and (it) must be tough for the selectors because they've also got another one in Kuldeep (Yadav).... he's a superb player. So, they've gone for that as an option."

#4 Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on India's Asia Cup selection. While he tried to understand why the Men in Blue wanted bowlers who could bat, he still believes he would have picked Yuzvendra Chahal if given a choice.

Here's what the former Indian cricketer posted:

“Worry for selectors that Bumrah and Prasidh coming back from long layoff. That’s one of the two reasons you will see India team playing with an extra bowler who can bat. I would have Chahal in my squad. What do you guys think? #AsiaCup”

#3 Madan Lal

Former Indian all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal felt that the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahal were unlucky to miss out. He feels Kuldeep's threat may not be that tough for the opponents to negotiate.

Here's what he was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards:

"I was a little surprised about Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin is not there either. Australia have played Kuldeep Yadav very well. Yuzvendra Chahal should have got a chance. He is a match-winning bowler."

#2 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh was surprised to see Yuzvendra Chahal not making it to the Asia Cup squad. While he accepted that the leg-spinner wasn't in great form of late, Harbhajan claimed that Chahal is still the best spinner in the country.

Here's what the former cricketer said on his YouTube channel:

“The one thing I feel is lacking in the team is the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal. A leg-spinner who can get the ball to turn away. If you talk about genuine spinner, I don't think there's any spinner in India better than Chahal in white-ball formats. Yes, his last few games weren't good, but that doesn't make him a bad bowler.”

#1 Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar was probably the only expert who didn't have any issue with all the 17 members picked for the Asia Cup squad. While explaining Chahal's exclusion, Gavaskar shed light on how the team balance might have forced India to put Kuldeep ahead of Chahal because the former can contribute with the bat too.

Here's what Gavaskar told India Today:

"Sometimes you’re looking at the balance of the team. Maybe, you can say that Kuldeep is a handy batter down the order, so maybe that’s why he gets the nod ahead of Chahal. Also, he brings a left-hand variety.”

All is not lost for Chahal just yet as Rohit has claimed that the door isn't shut on anyone as far as the ODI World Cup squad selection is concerned. The initial World Cup squad announcement deadline is September 5.