Zed Black Agarbatti ropes in MS Dhoni as its National Brand Ambassador

MDPH has roped in Indias ace Cricketer MS Dhoni as the face of their flagship brand Zed Black.

by Press Release News 30 May 2017, 20:07 IST

Indore based, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has roped in India’s ace Cricketer M S Dhoni as the face of their flagship brand Zed Black. This move is a part of their pan-India expansion plans with a target to grab a major share in the Rs. 6000 cr incense stick market. Ace cricketer M S Dhoni will be leading the Brand Communication for Zed Black and MDPH as he embodies the company tagline "Prarthna Hogi Sweekar". Today, MS Dhoni is that youth icon who with all his hard work and belief in prayer has achieved unimaginable success. MDPH through MS Dhoni wants to add the value of prayer in the lives of the youth, so that they can be more persistent in achieving their goals.

Mr. Ankit Agarwal, Director Zed Black said “We are delighted to have M S Dhoni come on board as the face for Zed Black. Dhoni will be endorsing the brand positioning “Prarthna Hogi Sweekar” and help us penetrate the national market. We are very fortunate if we provide our generation the power of prayers with the help of M S Dhoni”. Speaking about being amongst the major players in the organized agarbatti sector, he adds, “We are setting up one more state of the art factory at Indore which is about 2 lac Sq. ft. to be operational by January 2018. This would increase our production capacity by 40% and provide employment to 600 people.”



Zed Black is one of the top 3 manufacturers of Agarbatti in India and has the largest range of over 1200 products in this category. With a network of 30 company operated depots and 2500 authorized distributors, Zed Black is available at over 7, 50,000 retail outlets across India. Daily more than 15 lakh retail packs of Zed Black products are being sold in the Indian market. MDPH offers direct employment to more than 1000 people at its manufacturing facilities spread across an area of 4, 30,000 sq fts. Zed Black’s consistent quality and mesmerizing fragrance has made it a household brand in India. In the export market, Zed Black’s Chakra is one of the fastest growing brands. Zed Black started exports in 2014 and in 3 short years Zed Black is being exported to 10 countries in 4 continents.



M S Dhoni quoted, “Prayers have always given me inner strength and confidence. I firmly believe in Zed Black’s tagline, “ ” which means that all your prayers get answered when you put your best foot forward. I will be happy if I can infuse the value of prayer in the minds of Indian youth for the success of our country. Dhoni will be the face of the 360 degree campaign led by TV and supported by all the other mediums such as radio, digital, print, and outdoors.