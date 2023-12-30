10 best indie game deals at Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023

The Epic Games Store Holiday sale is live, with a wide range of games available for purchase. Indie games, in particular, have been a mainstay, including a plethora of options, both from older classics to exciting new titles. The ongoing sale offers exciting discounts for players to browse through, regardless of their genre preference or budget range.

As such, this list compiles ten indie games that are worth checking out for those wanting to browse and purchase discounted games during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023.

Best indie game offers for Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023

1) Horizon Chase 2

Discount: 20% off at $19.99

Expand Tweet

This underrated old-school-inspired arcade racer from Aquiris Game Studio is back, with a sequel created exclusively for PC by the Epic Games Store. Horizon Chase 2 is more modernized retro goodness, sending players down a trip to memory lane. Boasting fast-paced racing action on twisting and curving courses while featuring modes such as single-player, co-op, and more, this is a package any fan of the genre should check out.

2) Laika: Aged Through Blood

Discount: 20% off at $15.99

This game is tougher than it looks (Image via Headup Publishing)

Metroidvania is a genre that rarely sees innovation, but Laika: Aged Through Blood is here to buck that trend. This thrilling adventure combines Trials-esque bike parkour with non-linear platforming into a gripping story about an anthropomorphic coyote who must save her tribe. Powered by hand-drawn visuals and gory action, this game is as challenging as the concept suggests and is a solid pickup for the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023.

3) Deadlink

Discount: 25% off at $14.99

Fight to survive in this hectic cyberpunk shooter (Image via SuperGG.com)

Rogue-like games have been increasing in popularity, with Deadlink being one of the recent standout titles. Gruby Entertainment's Deadlink bridges the gap between cathartic FPS action inspired by retro FPS games and the unforgiving challenge of rogue-likes. The game packs a wide arsenal of weapons inside a combat shell and requires players to fight megacorps and their unrelenting minion forces, all while proving their skill in this cyberpunk hellhole.

4) Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Discount: 32% off at $14.95

Slash and blast till it's done (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Warhammer 40K series is known for its zany spin-offs, and Boltgun is the latest. This pixel sci-fi FPS is a direct homage to the glory days of '90s classics like Wolfenstein 3D and DOOM. Players will have to fight the forces of Chaos with distinct weapons across tight, handcrafted levels featuring varied enemies and challenging boss fights.

5) Batora Lost Haven

Discount: 50% off at $12.49

The world needs a savior (Image via Team17)

Batora Lost Haven tells the tale of Avril and her friend, who get transported to an alien world. Gaining the powers of the Sun and Moon, Avril will embark on a perilous journey to save not only the Earth but the entire galaxy from impending doom. This isometric RPG sees players traverse between biomes, defeating foes and solving puzzles to progress. Players can get it for half price at the Epic Games Store Holiday 2023 Sale.

6) Raji: An Ancient Epic

Discount: 66% off at $8.49

Save Golu from danger in Raji (Image via Nodding Heads Games)

Developed by the Pune-based Nodding Head Games, Raji: An Ancient Epic is a unique amalgamation of Prince of Persia with Hindu mythology. After her brother, Golu, is kidnapped by the demon lord Mahabalsura, protagonist Raji must gain the favor of the gods and defeat the evil that has manifested across the ancient lands. Boasting a balance of action combat and puzzle-platforming, this isometric adventure is full of wonder and mystique.

7) Roki

Discount: 80% off at $3.99

What mysteries lie across this realm? (Image via United Label)

Roki is the tale of Tove, who must explore the tundra wilderness based on Scandinavian folklore and ripe with secrets to discover. Players will explore ruins and discover majestic monsters whom they must befriend to obtain items for progression. At 80% off, this is one of the cheaper options available to purchase from the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

8) Samorost 3

Discount: 80% off at $3.99

A world of dreams and bizarreness awaits (Image via Amanita Design)

Developer Amanita Design is known for its quirky, dream-like indie games, and Samorost 3 is considered to be one of their best offerings yet. This puzzle adventure game follows a space gnome on a journey to discover the secrets behind the cosmos. Players will find themselves immersed in a gripping alien world with new beings to meet and unfamiliar sights to see.

9) Hue

Discount: 80% off at $2.99

Switch between colors on the fly (Image via Curve Digital)

Another puzzle platformer on discount for the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023, Hue is all about colors - quite literally. As a young boy, players have the power of colors to change the backgrounds to aid progression in a dark, gray world devoid of light. As players progress through its varied levels, this unique mechanic makes for some interesting and challenging puzzles.

10) Kholat

Discount: 88% off at $2.39

Learn the mysteries of the Ural Mountains (Image via IMGN.PRO)

At 88% off, this is the cheapest offer on this list for the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023. Kholat is a first-person horror exploration game inspired by the real-life Dyatlov Pass incident. As a hiker exploring the freezing cold sandbox of the Ural mountains in Russia and aiming to learn the truth behind the nine missing hikers, players may find themselves in bigger trouble than they think.