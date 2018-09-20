Dota 2 Pro Circuit: DreamHack Revealed to Be The First Minor of the 2018-2019 DPC Season

Since Valve announced the Kuala Lumpur Major there has been a lot of talks and rumors about which tournament is going to be the first Minor of the 2018-2019 DPC season. It was revealed that PGL is organizing and working for the Major.

DreamHack recently announced in a tweet that they are going to be the first Minor of the Season. CORSAIR Dream League season 10 will be the first minor of the 2018-2019 season. The minor will take place in DreamHack studio from October 29th to November 4th in Stockholm, Sweden.

The tournament page says,

“We’re excited as ever to be returning with our title partner CORSAIR for DreamLeague Season 10! CORSAIR will be working with us together with DreamHack as official peripheral and chair provider.

CORSAIR DreamLeague Season 10 will feature global qualification, with qualifiers happening in China, SEA, CIS, NA, SA, and EU regions. The live finals will take place as a 7-day event at the Monster Energy DreamHack studios.”

Qualifications

The qualifiers will be happening September 23rd through 26th for all regions. Each region will have two days of open qualifiers with the winners moving on to a 4 team, double elimination closed bracket. Closed qualifiers will have one slot for CIS, CN, SEA, SA, and two slots for EU and NA advancing to the LAN finals in Stockholm.

Open Qualifiers

• Fully open signups

• Single elimination

• Semifinals, and Finals Bo3

Closed Qualifiers

• Invited and Open Qualifier Teams

• 4 Teams Competing

• Double Elimination Bo3

• Full Information Forthcoming Friday

LAN Finals

• Format TBA

• All matches Bo3 and Bo5 Grand Finals

Schedule

• September 23 – 24th – Open Qualifiers

• September 25 – 26th – Closed Qualifiers

• October 29 – November 4 – LIVE FINALS at the Monster Energy DreamHack Studios

Any other rule follows the same Major rules. Some regions will have more slot than others. Open and Closed qualifiers will be played.

Total Prize pool for the event is $300,000. 7th/8th place gets $7,500, 5th/6th gets $15,000, 4th place gets $25,000 and 3rd place gets $35,000. The Runner-up will get $125,000 and the winners will get $300,000.