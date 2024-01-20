Dubra VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

With the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update, the game will introduce many new Penacony characters. The "A Night of Ever-Flame: Scene 33" Myriad Celestia trailer recently hinted at some upcoming units, including Dubra "The Scribe." HoYoverse has collaborated with some of the most renowned artists in the VA industry to give each of the title's characters a unique personality.

Similarly, Dubra "The Scribe" has been voiced in several languages by well-known names, including Kayli Mills and Ruriko Noguchi.

All voice actors for Dubra "The Scribe" in Honkai Star Rail

Even though Dubra "The Scribe" appeared in Honkai Star Rail's recent Myriad Celestia trailer as a potential Penacony character, it's still uncertain if she will ever be a playable unit. Therefore, to learn more about her, players will have to wait until her debut in the game.

That said, all the details of her official VAs in English, Japanese, and other languages have been revealed.

The English voice actor for Dubra "The Scribe"

Kayli Mills is Dubra's English voice actor.

Mills may be recognizable to fans as Keqing from Genshin Impact and Emilia from Re: Zero. She has also voiced characters in video games like Tower of Fantasy and Street Fighter V.

In addition, Kayli has appeared in several films, including Sound! Euphonium: The Motion Picture - Our Hope: A New Day, KonoSuba: The Almighty's Grace upon This Magnificent World! Legend of Crimson, and Accel World: Infinite Burst.

The Japanese voice actor for Dubra "The Scribe"

The Japanese voice actor for Dubra "The Scribe" in Honkai Star Rail is Ruriko Noguchi.

Among the anime characters Noguchi has voiced are Risa Shiromine from Bofuri, Student C from Wish Upon the Pleiades, and a member of the brass band from Sound! Euphonium. She has also lent her voice to other big projects by Square Enix, Ubisoft, and more.

Chinese and Korean voice actors for Dubra "The Scribe"

The Chinese and Korean voice performers for Dubra are listed below:

Su Ziwu (Chinese VA)

Ian Kim (Korean VA)

Aside from their names, we don't know anything about their prior work yet.

Released worldwide on April 26, 2023, Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play role-playing game that can be played on PC, Android, iOS, and console.

The 1.6 update was made available on December 27, 2023. The upcoming version of the game, which will include Black Swan and Sparkle, two new five-star characters, is widely anticipated by players.