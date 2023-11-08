EA FC 24 Title Update 5 patch notes: All changes and improvements

EA Sports has announced the EA FC 24 Title Update 5 patch notes, which is now available on the game's official Trello board. The latest football game is yet to complete two months after its Early Access started, but the developers have been busy making changes according to the feedback from the community. The upcoming patch also includes several such tweaks, while it also focuses on removing some of the pesky bugs that have affected the community for long.

EA FC 24 Title Update 5 will be available on all platforms simultaneously. Gameplay once again seems to be the center point of all attention as the developers look to make changes based on some of the pressing issues. That said, a few changes in other areas will certainly satisfy the playerbase as well.

EA FC 24 Title Update 5 could remove some of the major community complaints

There has been plenty of talk thus far about gameplay, and EA FC 24 Title Update 5 could certainly appease a large part of the community. While the automatic press hasn't been tweaked, the new update could affect cutbacks negatively. This could improve the overall defensive experience, making it potentially easier for players to stop an attack.

EA FC 24 Title Update 5 Ultimate Team changes

Addressed the following issues:

Further addressed instances of a stability issue when entering the store through an Evolutions screen.

In some specific scenarios, Player Items going through an Evolution could have unintentionally lost some PlayStyles.

Impacted Player Items should now have their correct PlayStyles.

Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred when attempting to start a match with some Evolution Player Items in the squad.

EA FC 24 Title Update 5 Gameplay changes

Made the following changes:

Slightly reduced the velocity of Ground Passes taken at extreme angles.

Reduced potential accuracy of crosses taken by players with the Whipped Pass and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles.

Improved Goalkeeper reactions to shots aimed at their near post.

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, user-controlled players could have moved towards a ball’s path when not requested to.

Addressed some instances of ball carriers unintentionally winning the ball back following a stumble animation when tackled.

Contextual Swerve Passes could have been performed by players without the Incisive Pass, Incisive Pass+, Trivela, and Trivela+ PlayStyles.

In some cases, a requested cross could have resulted in the ball carrier stepping over the ball instead of crossing with the foot closest to the touchline.

Goalkeepers were not using the intended amount of strength when deflecting the ball in some instances.

A first-time pass could have been unintentionally requested when activating Player Lock.

Following a goalkeeper red card, the Team Management screen could have become unresponsive.

In some situations, set-piece run-up animations did not always play correctly.

Players rejoining the match from outside of the pitch could have sometimes passed through other players.

EA FC 24 Title Update 5 Career Mode changes

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, players did not regenerate stamina after international matches in Manager Career.

In Player Career, the Player widget was incorrectly present during some tutorial screens.

In Player Career, duplicate or similar Objectives could have unintentionally occurred at the same time.

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred.

EA FC 24 Title Update 5 Clubs changes

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred when completing a Skill Game.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

During the Foot Golf Arcade game, the timer did not display correctly.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following changes:

Updated some UI elements, kits, celebrations, audio, broadcast packages, balls, badges, reactions, and ad boards.

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred.

[Switch Only] Addressed instances of incorrect button mappings and conflicts.

EA FC 24 Title Update 5 will go live once the latest update is available for players to download and install.