Genshin Impact Chiori banner release countdown

Chiori will be released in the first half of the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update, which will go live on March 13, 2024. The developer has already announced that the server will go under maintenance at 6 am (UTC+8), and it is expected to last five hours, meaning it should end at 11 am (UTC+8).

Chiori's banner will be available on all the servers as soon as the update goes live and will end on April 2, 2024.

This article will feature a countdown that shows the time left until the Genshin Impact 4.6's first phase banners, along with other details.

Countdown to Chiori's banner in Genshin Impact

Chiori banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Chiori's banner will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.5, it will be available as soon as the server maintenance ends and the update is live.

Here's a universal countdown that shows the time remaining until Chiori's release and a list of local release timings in some major time zones:

America (March 12, 2024)

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (March 13, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (March 13, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Chiori's banner will be available for the entire duration of the first phase of version 4.5.

All the characters and weapons in Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase I

Here's a list of all the 4-star characters on Chiori's Event Wish:

Dori (4-star Electro)

Gorou (4-star Geo)

Yun Jin (5-star Geo)

Dori is an underwhelming unit, but Gorou and Yun Jin are amazing support units. It will be a good opportunity for players looking for Geo or Normal Attack DMG support.

Moving on, here is a list of all the items that will be available on the weapon banner during the first phase of version 4.5:

Uraku Misugiri (5-star Sword)

Redhorn Stonethresher (5-star Claymore)

The Alley Flash (4-star Sword)

Alley Hunter (4-star Bow)

The Bell (4-star Claymore)

Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)

Uraku Misugiri and Redhorn Stonethresher are Chiori and Arataki Itto's signature weapons, respectively, and will be available during the first half of version 4.5.

Additionally, the banner will feature two limited weapons, namely The Alley Flash and Alley Hunter. Travelers will also have a chance to obtain Dragon's Bane and Favonius Codex.

