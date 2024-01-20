How to complete EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit and Year in Review 1 objective sets in just 6 matches?

The EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit and Year in Review 1 objective sets are currently live in Ultimate Team. The former is a refresh of a weekly objective set that requires playing with a certain number of cards from different leagues. The latter is a fresh introduction that arrives as part of the TOTY promo and includes the lucrative reward of a 90-rated Honorable Mentions Granit Xhaka.

Naturally, it makes sense for players to complete both sets, but doing so can take a lot of time. Thanks to reliable content creator Chem Expert, it's possible to complete both sets in just six matches.

Best EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit and Year in Review 1 objective sets combinations

The EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit and Year in Review 1 objective sets are not directly related to each other and can be completed by playing multiple matches. However, there's a quicker option to combine the different tasks. Here are the best combinations as suggested by Chem Expert.

Match 1

6x Premier League players (5 Spanish, 1 English midfielder)

3x Liga Portugal players (1 Spanish player)

2x D1 Arkema players

Match 2

6x Premier League players (5 Spanish players, 1 English midfielder)

3x Super Lig players (1 Spanish player)

2x WSL players

Match 3

6x Premier League players (5 Spanish players, 1 English midfielder)

3x MLS players (1 Spanish player)

2x NWSL players

Match 4

1x Premier League players (Spanish)

4x Bundesliga players (One Spanish players)

4x La Liga players (All Spanish players)

2x Frauen-Bundesliga

Match 5

4x Serie A players (4 Spanish players)

4x Ligue1 Players (2 Spanish players)

3x Eredivisie

Match 6

3x Saudi League players (all Spanish players)

2x Liga F (all Spanish players)

1 random Spanish player from any league

This is arguably the quickest way to complete the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit and Year in Review 1 objective sets. There are plenty of different options, but most will have to be Spanish due to one of the tasks.

Once you have completed both objective sets, here are all the rewards you'll get.

90-rated Honorable Mentions Xhaka

80+ Double Players Pack

81+ Double Players Pack

82+ Double Players Pack

83+ Double (×2) Players Pack

1000 Seasonal XP

5 Small Mixed Players Pack

3 78+ x2 Rare Players Pack

84+ Double Players Pack

6 78+ Player Picks

If lucky, you could get a TOTY item from the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit and Year in Review 1 objective reward.