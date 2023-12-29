EA FC 24 Ian Wright Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The EA FC 24 Ian Wright Winter Wildcards SBC is a great option for players looking to add an Icon attacker to their respective squads. This latest challenge has been released as per its original schedule, coinciding with the Team 3 items' launch. However, unlike those cards, you won't have to open any packs to get Ian Wright's Winter Wildcards item. All you have to do is complete the tasks in this SBC.

Predicting the total number of coins you'll need to get the necessary fodder will allow you to determine if this challenge is worth attempting. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the EA FC 24 Ian Wright Winter Wildcards SBC's tasks.

All tasks of EA FC 24 Ian Wright Winter Wildcards SBC

Nine tasks are part of this latest Icon SBC. All of them have their own conditions, and you'll have to finish all nine to unlock Wright's card. Here are the requirements of this challenge:

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Squad rating: Min 81

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - The Three Lions

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 6 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 7 - Top Notch

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 8 - 87-Rated Squad

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 9 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

This EA FC 24 Ian Wright Winter Wildcards SBC will cost about 600,000 coins to beat if you get all the fodder from the market. That said, using cards from your own collection will certainly allow you to reduce that amount. The coins you save on this SBC can be used for alternate purposes like buying promo cards directly from Ultimate Team's market.

Is the EA FC 24 Ian Wright Winter Wildcards SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock a 90-rated RW item. This card certainly has some interesting stats and is a definite upgrade over Wright's base version. For its price, this SBC is certainly not a bad offering, especially if you're on the lookout for a forward.

Moreover, the card also has some interesting playstyles on it that can always come to your aid. While better alternatives are available on the market, this SBC isn't all bad. The price of this SBC is also pretty high when one considers the available rewards.