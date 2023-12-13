EA FC 24 maintenance (December 13): When will the servers be back online?

The EA FC 24 servers will be going down pretty soon, as EA Sports has announced that maintenance will take place on December 13, 2023. According to the announcement made by the developer on social media, the downtime will affect the game on all platforms. The exact reason for it hasn't been disclosed, and it could have something to do with the latest Title Update.

That said, EA Sports has revealed when the maintenance period will begin and end. This is extremely crucial as the servers going down means that many normal services will be out of order. In fact, any game mode that involves matchmaking will not function till the downtime is over. This makes it important for players to be aware of the timings so that they can jump in once normalcy is restored.

EA FC 24 server maintenance timings

The start and end times of the EA FC 24 server maintenance can be found on the official post made by EA Sports Direct Communication on X. The downtime will commence from 7 am UTC, and it's expected to be a five-hour affair.

Unless there are any unforeseen delays, the maintenance will end at 12 am UTC. Those in India will have to wait until 5:30 pm IST, while fans in the United States can start playing the game from 4 am PST/7 am EST. It's worth noting that there have been instances where EA Sports has extended maintenance.

While the maintenance goes live at 7 am UTC, the matchmaking will cease to function at 6:30 am UTC. Once the matchmaking is stopped, all online game modes will stop operating. This includes the entire Ultimate Team game mode and online friendlies.

However, EA FC 24 players can still enjoy local friendlies and the Career Mode. These modes don't require an active internet connection, so the server maintenance won't have any effect on them. EA Sports has introduced several key additions to the Career Mode, making it even more immersive than its past iterations.

For now, the community will have to patiently wait for the EA FC 24 server maintenance to end and hope there won't be any extensions beyond the stipulated timings.