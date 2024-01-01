EA FC 24 New Year's Kick Off SBC: All tasks, rewards, and more

The EA FC 24 New Year's Kick Off SBC is a brilliant addition for all the players to complete in Ultimate Team, and it offers one of the most valuable fodder packs in terms of potential value. It has been released amidst the Winter Wildcards celebrations, and this could be a brilliant chance for you to pack a promo item for free. All you have to do is complete the tasks that are part of the SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team.

The first task is to estimate the total number of coins that you'll need to complete this SBC. This will help you to decide about attempting the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the EA FC 24 New Year's Kick Off SBC.

All EA FC 24 New Year's Kick Off SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 New Year's Kick Off SBC is a relatively simple SBC to complete. It has only one task, and the conditions are pretty straightforward. The easy solo task of this SBC makes it perfect even for beginners.

Expand Tweet

Task 1 - New Year's Kick Off SBC

Leagues: Min 2

Nationalities: Min 4

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 78

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

The EA FC 24 New Year's Kick Off SBC can be completed for as little as 4,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Despite the low costs, this challenge can be completed for free by every player. Moreover, you can always grind for more fodder by playing the different game modes. Doing so will not only increase the valuation of any potential rewards but also help you save your coins.

After completing this challenge, you'll get a Jumbo Rare Players Pack. It is quite valuable in terms of what it offers, and there's a great chance for you to get a high-rated fodder/promo item. To get such a pack free of cost is always a great deal. Hence, this SBC is certainly worth completing for beginners and veterans alike.