"He digs himself in a bigger f**king hole" - Kai Cenat opens up about his efforts to get Adin Ross unbanned on Twitch

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat shared some stern words for fellow streamer Adin Ross. Adin has previously stated that he believes if streamers like Kai put some effort in, they could get him unbanned from Twitch. In light of this, Kai took to his stream and revealed that he had indeed pushed to get Adin reinstated in the Amazon-owned platform.

However, Kai Cenat did add that this hasn't been straightforward since Adin Ross constantly finds himself in some kind of controversy. Speaking about his efforts to help him, Kai said:

"He digs himself in a bigger f**king hole."

"Don't say certain s8*t" - Kai Cenat talks about trying to get Adin Ross unbanned on Twitch

Kai Cenat revealed that his efforts to help Adin Ross get unbanned on Twitch haven't been going well. According to him, Adin is always stirring up controversy. Kai reminded the Kick streamer not to say things that might violate Twitch's guidelines. He said:

"Let's clear something up. Adin you're so slow 'cause I tell you don't say certain s**t and you still go and say it. Adin, f**k it Imma say it, of course, I have been trying to get this ni**a unbanned for the past f**king, since the year started. I've been trying to get Adin unbanned."

Kai implied that Adin constantly makes questionable statements:

"I've been talking. I'm trying to get him unbanned, just because I feel it's been enough time. Each time that goes by, this ni**a digs himself into a bigger f**king hole. It's so hard."

He also warned Adin not to make any public appeals to get unbanned since this might be viewed in a negative light by those working at Twitch:

"I say, 'Adin, listen, don't say nothing about...we are gonna try to work something and see what can happen, the ni**a hops on stream the next day and says, 'Kai get me unbanned. Please.' Like, bro what the f**k are you talking about? Chill bro."

Adin Ross is no stranger to controversy. Just recently, Adin and a couple of his streamer friends engaged in a debate with fellow streamer Felix "xQc." The situation escalated when Adin's friends used homophobic slurs, prompting xQc to leave the call.