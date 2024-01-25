Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Special Programme contest: Participation details and how to win 10 Star Rail Passes

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 will come next after patch 1.6 ends. The Special Program livestream takes place before every big update, during which unique Stellar Jade codes are released, and future events and banners are outlined. For version 2.0, the Special Program will take place on January 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8), according to a recent post on X by the game's official social media account.

50 players will be randomly selected to win 10 Star Rail Passes during this exclusive broadcast. These passes can be saved or used for future character or Lightcone banners.

The following article will outline how participants can increase their chances of winning 10 free Star Rail Passes by participating in the event.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Special Programme contest

It is stated in the aforementioned X post that 10 complimentary Star Rail Passes will be given to 50 lucky players. The incentives will be distributed across social media accounts for different languages, and it is crucial to remember that they will be selected at random. Players have nothing to lose by playing, even though the odds of winning are somewhat low. Ten business days following the event's conclusion, the 50 winners will be revealed.

How to take part in this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Special Program contest

To try your luck at winning these complimentary Star Rail Passes in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 version, follow these steps:

Visit Honkai Star Rail's most recent X post, where HoYoverse announced the event and contest.

Mention what you would like to see in the next patches of the title and quote the post with the upcoming content listed above.

Last but not least, remember to include your special in-game ID. This is crucial because you'll use the in-game mail system to collect the 10 Star Rail Passes.

The deadline for entering the contest is January 26, 2024, which is mentioned in the above X post.

April 26, 2023, saw the global release of Honkai Star Rail, an RPG for PC and mobile devices, by developer HoYoverse for free. Not too long after, a PlayStation 5 port was made available.

