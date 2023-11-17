Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG developed by HoYoverse. It was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PCs and mobile devices (iOS and Android). Ever since its debut on the Apple App Store, the game has gained immense popularity, topping revenue charts worldwide.

To celebrate this monumental success, Apple has nominated the title for the #AppStoreAwards in the iPhone Game of the Year category. Read on to learn more about the announcement and any possible rewards that players may get as a result.

Honkai Star Rail enters the finalization round for iPhone Game of the Year (2023)

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, Honkai Star Rail has entered the #AppStoreAwards finals. The game is currently eligible for the iPhone Game of the Year award (2023), which is a huge achievement considering its relatively young age and free-to-play nature.

Currently, the finalists for the best iPhone Game of the Year include:

Honkai: Star Rail

Afterplace

Vampire Survivors

All that remains now is to wait until the winner is finally announced from Apple’s end.

Possible rewards for players

As is tradition with HoYoverse games, players will be treated with a form of thank-you gift for helping Honkai Star Rail bag a nomination for the award. They can expect in-game items, such as free Stellar Jades, once the winners list is finally announced.

Fans are hoping that the title will win the iPhone Game of the Year award so that HoYoverse will give away a set amount of free pulls (as was seen with another HoYoverse title, Genshin Impact).

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based battler from the developer of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. This free-to-play title sees players take on the role of the self-insert “Trailblazer” as they form new alliances and assemble a team of heroes to battle against interstellar adversaries. The game received a PlayStation 5 port on October 11, 2023.

