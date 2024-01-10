How to vote in the Marvel's Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice Champion event? Release date and more

The Marvel's Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice Champion event will be an excellent chance for the community to choose which villain they want within the game. Developers Kabam is handing over all of the decision-making power to the community that makes the game what it is.

There are eight choices featuring some of the biggest villains seen in the Marvel comic universe. Kabam has announced the dates and voting schedule, which has to be followed by the community. The winner from the eight villains will be added to the roster in the future, which makes it important for everyone to vote in the Marvel's Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice Champion event.

All Marvel's Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice Champion event nominees

As mentioned earlier, Kabam has chosen eight villains to compete against each other. It's important to note that only the winner will debut as a new champion in the game.

Users can choose between eight iconic villains (Image via Kabam)

SWARM

THE BEETLE

SHRIEK

RUBY THURSDAY

VIPER

SHATHRA

BLOB

BLACK TARANTULA

How to vote in the Marvel's Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice Champion event?

The voting process is pretty simple, and it's divided into different dates. The voting process can also be done in two different ways:

You can earn ballots by completing different objectives and use them to vote for the villain you want to see as a future in-game champion.

You can head over to X by clicking here and take part in the Social Wildcard voting.

There will be three rounds of voting:

Round 1 - January 19-22

January 19-22 Round 2 - January 26-29

January 26-29 Round 3 - February 2-5

The winner will be announced on February 9, 2024.

Marvel Contest of Champions new champions in January

While fans will have to wait until February to know the results of the community vote, there will be two new faces. Iconic villain Bullseye will be added to the roster on January 18, 2024, while White Tiger will debut on February 1.

There will be fresh quests and objectives that players can get their hands on very soon. All things considered, there's plenty of exciting content waiting for the fans as part of the new year.