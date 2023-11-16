Persona 5 Tactica: How to use and earn more Growth Points (GP)

Using Growth Points or GP is how you make your Phantom Thieves more powerful in Persona 5 Tactica (P5T) as you make your way through the narrative. While unlocking a new Persona and equipping more powerful weapons will help them hit harder, the most direct way to make the most of your units is to invest GP in them.

The GP feature is one of the core gameplay mechanics in P5T and you will be required to make the most of the system if you wish to have an easier time completing some of the hardest content in the game.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will, therefore, go over everything you need to know about the Growth Points system in the game.

How to use Growth Points (GP) in Persona 5 Tactica

You use Growth Points to unlock skills (Image via Persona 5 Tactica )

As mentioned, Growth Points are what you use to acquire more skills for your Phantom Thieves in the skills menu. Each member of your unit has a skill tree with abilities, with every ability costing a set amount of GP.

The further you go, the more will be the GP requirement to unlock the skill that you want. Unlocking skills are the best ways to help your Phantom Thieves get more powerful as the game progresses.

Certain encounters are rather challenging, and it helps when you have better skills like Ziodyne, Garudyne, and Matarukaja at your disposal.

While the persona system will be able to help you out when it comes to getting more skills up your sleeve, the most direct way to help Joker and his gang get more powerful will be to use GP.

How to earn more Growth Points (GP) fast in Persona 5 Tactica

There are only certain ways that you will be able to get more GP as you make your way through the game. Here are the best ways to earn more Growth Points fast in the game:

1) Increase Phantom Thieves level

Leveling up will reward GP (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

With every mission you complete, the Phantom Thieves Level of your party will go up. The level is universal for all characters and doesn’t matter which of your units you are using the most in missions.

Once your party gains enough XP to level up, they get some Growth Points. So, you will need to complete more missions to help your units gain more power.

2) Complete side quests

Completing side quests will provide a lot of GP (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Every kingdom offers a number of side quests where you will need to use specific units in your team. The reward for completing these quests is GP for the characters locked into the missions.

These side missions are rather difficult to complete due to the fact that there are certain conditions for you to meet in order to finish them successfully.

That said, it’s important that you complete them as that will let you have an easier time in Persona 5 Tactica.

3) Complete special conversations

Special conversations give GP (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

In between missions, there will be special conversations under the “Talk to Allies” option, which will reveal more about the characters in the game. Once you sit through the dialogues, each of your party members will receive some GP after the conversation ends.

So, every time you see an exclamation mark in the Talk to Allies option, it's important that you invest some time and sit through the dialogues.