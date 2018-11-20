Video Game News: THQ Nordic releases some... relaxing Darksiders III videos

Hell hath no fury like.. well... Fury.

Video games have always been a great way to relax, especially the games that let you release some of that pent-up stress on hordes of demons, or aliens, or ninjas or... I dunno... demon alien ninjas. The Darksiders series, which sees the release of its third iteration on November 27th, is no exception. It's a combination of Ocarina of Time-style targeting and original God of War-style combat lends itself perfectly to stress relief.

To celebrate the release of Darksiders III, THQ Nordic has partnered up with video creator Ruby True to create a series of Darksiders-themed ASMR videos. They plan to release a new video every day until the 23rd. The latest video, entitled "Fire" can be watched below. The follow-up videos can be found on the same YouTube channel.

We highly recommend using headphones.

For the uninitiated, ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response and is a type of therapy video that uses particular sounds - such as whispering or, in this case, crackling fire - to cause a feeling of relaxation in the listener. In the videos, True will be bodypainting herself up to resemble Fury from the upcoming game. The videos - 'Fire', 'Whip', 'Horses', 'Book', and 'Brush' will be released concurrently.

The first two Darksiders games were released by THQ in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Both games were well received by critics, but the future of the franchise was up in the air when THQ went bankrupt, forcing them to sell their IPs off. In 2016, Nordic Games purchases THQ and, along with it, the Darksiders IP, changing their studio name to THQ Nordic in order to benefit from THQ's name recognition among gamers.

Darksiders III follows the exploits of Fury, one of the Four Horsemen... Horsepeople?... as she hunts down the Seven Deadly Sins during the 100-year imprisonment of her brother, War. THQ describes the game world as "an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth" that is "dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature."

You can check out the latest trailer for the game right here. Darksiders III will be released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.