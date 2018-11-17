Gaming News: What was revealed in the recent Black Ops IV leak on Reddit?

Zombies!

As the old saying goes, hell hath no fury like a former game studio QA tester scorned. Actually, that's not actually a saying, and we may be exaggerating things a bit. But, someone claiming to be a recently - and unfairly - fired Treyarch employee posted a number of interesting tidbits regarding Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies.

In a now-deleted Reddit post (the comments are still available for reading as of this posting), numerous secrets and Easter Eggs in the game were revealed. The poster, who has not been identified as of yet (and therefore not confirmed to be who they claim) reported that they were fired the very same day of the post following an issue over when they were allowed to take a lunch break.

Among the secrets and mysteries revealed were the steps missing for the Viking Boat puzzle on IX, what the valves in the Engine Room in Voyage of Despair are for, and how to get the Siren song to play.

The unidentified poster has claimed that the reason for doing this was to shed light on "how badly the QA Department is treated", which, to be fair, has been a reoccurring controversy in the games industry for a good long while now. With the latest kerfuffle regarding Rockstar Games and the overtime "crunch" needed to finish Red Dead Redemption 2, the treatment of their employees by major games publishers and studios is at an all-time high.

It bears mentioning that while all of the secrets and Easter Eggs this individual posted about have been confirmed, whether they were an actual Treyarch employee or not hasn't. Logic would preclude that the game secrets revealed could have only been known by someone in the poster's claimed former position, but logic doesn't equal confirmation, so there you go.

The fact that the original post has been deleted is an interesting sign.

We'll have more on this story if any future developments occur.