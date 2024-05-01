With the May 2024 update, can Starfield redeem itself like Cyberpunk 2077?

At its initial launch, Bethesda’s “Skyrim in Space,” Starfield, didn’t achieve the success it had hoped for. The game was criticized for its lack of polish and for feeling “uninspired.” As such, many drew parallels between Starfield and another highly hyped yet failed launch title, Cyberpunk 2077.

But over the years, Cyberpunk 2077 has redeemed itself. With several DLCs and updates, the game has finally become what it was supposed to be from the start. And now, with one of its biggest updates coming in May 2024, can Starfield do the same? The answer is yes. With all the new improvements coming to the title, it can redeem itself.

Disclaimer: This article is purely based on the author's personal opinions.

How can Starfield redeem itself like Cyberpunk 2077?

Can the new update finally make Starfield worthwhile? (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield was mostly criticized because of its lack of optimization and for having a plethora of issues. During its launch, many deemed the game “unplayable” because of the disruptive bugs and glitches. This is nothing new for Bethesda, a studio known for its bug-riddled releases. This was very apparent in one of the developer's previous flagship releases, Fallout 76.

Over the months after the space exploration game's initial release, the developers addressed and fixed a significant chunk of all the technical errors that were present in the game at launch. With version 1.10.31 alone, Bethesda fixed hundreds of bugs.

With the May 2024 update, Starfield will be incorporating a new set of quality-of-life changes, new customization features, and more. Additionally, the developers will be refining the game’s visuals and mechanics. This will make the overall game feel more smooth and immersive.

With all these improvements, the title will finally have a chance to catch the spotlight snatched away from it at launch. It's also worth noting that compared to Cyberpunk 2077, which took years to stand on its feet, the eight months that Starfield needed to figure out and work on its shortcomings didn't feel too long.

What are the new additions coming in the May 2024 update of Starfield?

Other than the fixes, the new update will bring some attractive new features to the game, which include:

Improved surface maps - The developers have made significant enhancements to surface maps so you won't have to "get lost." With new 3D outlines and improved models, the maps alone became a visual treat.

New gameplay options - Players will get to customize their experience with new options in the Settings menu. They can make the combat harder or customize their carry capacity and more.

Interior Ship Decoration mode - Players can decorate their ships just like Outposts.

New Tabs to Container menus.

Ability to change Traits and appearance in the Unity.

New Dialogue camera toggle settings.

