F1: Lewis Hamilton leads by example in the fight against plastic usage

What's the story?

Lewis Hamilton may be on a mid-season break at the moment, but if you're following his social media activity lately, that might not seem like the case.

The defending F1 Champion was in Greece with a group of friends this week but his adventures weren't all full of fun and frolic. The Briton revealed via Instagram, that there was also a clean-up job in tow.

In case you didn't know...

Formula One is on a break till the next race in Spa in end August, and drivers are taking the time to bask in some much needed sunshine and shade as they relax before rejoining the chaotic world of racing again.

The heart of the matter

Hamilton and his gang reportedly found a beautiful cove in Mykonos but also noticed that it was full of debris and plastic waste. Instead of leaving disgusted, the Mercedes driver and his friends decided to spend a few hours cleaning up the mess obviously created by fellow human beings.

"I’m in just one of so many beautiful parts of the world today when we stumbled across this mess. We couldn’t stand by, we had to do something," Hamilton said.

"We all need to act, we must stop supporting companies that are blindly fixated on their profits at the expense of our beautiful planet and its environment."

"Please don’t buy plastic. Please always recycle, we can all make a huge difference through the actions that we take every single day! 🙏🏾 tag 3 friends so we can get this message out there."

What's next?

Whether his heartfelt message makes a difference to people around the world is one thing, but there is no doubt that Hamilton has his eyes set on the World Championship again this season and would want to win in Spa at the Belgian Grand Prix.

