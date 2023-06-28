F1 pundit: "Can't see a situation where Max Verstappen is truly bored of F1"

F1 pundit Laurence Edmondson feels Max Verstappen will not retire from F1 anytime soon, simply because of how big a part the sport has played in his entire life.

Verstappen's main goal has always been to win in Formula 1. Despite not liking the new formats and certain regulations in Formula 1, Edmondson feels Verstappen would greatly miss the sport if he left.

Speaking on the ESPN Unlapped podcast, the F1 pundit stated that Max Verstappen started racing at the age of three or four, proving how important the sport is to him. He said:

"All that Max is known and been a part of his entire life from the age of three or four years old is racing. So I think if you remove that from his life it would be quite a shock to him."

Edmondson added:

"I mean Max has kind of suggested that he doesn't like some of the ways the sport is going, he really doesn't like sprint races for example. So he's often used that as well, you know, if they continue to add sprint races and if they continue to add rounds to the championship I'm going to walk away."

Edmondson also claimed that Max Verstappen would never get completely bored of the sport. He speculated that the reigning world champion could follow in the footsteps of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, leaving the sport for a short hiatus before returning. He said:

"But how serious is he about that? I don't know, I can't see a situation where he gets truly bored of F1, because I think it's such a big part of his life that he will miss it greatly if he does. Even if he does he may do a Schumacher or an Alonso where they take two years out, kind of mid-career and then come back, and I can see maybe him doing that. But even that, at the moment, I think is pretty unlikely."

Red Bull team boss places Max Verstappen amongst other great F1 drivers

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently praised Verstappen's unprecedented performance in the 2023 F1 season. He also stated how the Dutchman can now be named amongst some of the greatest drivers in F1, like Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton He said:

"What we're witnessing with Max is the emergence of another mega talent, and you can start to talk about him in the same sentences as the greats. Having matched Senna, I thought the podium was actually very apt of the last couple of decades of Formula 1 with Max, Fernando and Lewis up there."

After winning the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, Max Verstappen equalled legendary Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna's race win tally. It is safe to say that Verstappen is on track to win a lot more races and even championships in the future.

