Red Bull boss Christian Horner and Spice Girl wife Geri Halliwell celebrate 60th anniversary of Carrera with Hollywood hotshots

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell was recently seen at the 60th anniversary event for TAG Heuer's Carrera style watch.

As TAG Heuer is one of the sponsors for the Austrian-British team, Horner was likely invited to the event by the company. He was also joined by several top celebrities in the world, as TAG Heuer is one of the top fashion brands in the world.

The Red Bull team boss posted pictures with his wife and American actor Patrick Dempsey on Instagram. In the captions, Horner wrote:

"What a way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Carrera, @tagheuer @frederic.arnault A great evening with @therealgerihalliwell & @patrickdempsey at the premiere of ‘The Chase for Carrera’ film. A superb way to mark the 60th anniversary."

The CEO of TAG Heuer, Frederic Arnault, also posted several pictures with some of the top celebrities who attended the event.

One of the highlights of the show was a short film starring Hollywood superstar Ryan Gosling.

The film was about an intense car chase where Ryan Gosling and other characters were wearing Carrera watches to promote the product line.

Sixty years ago, TAG Heuer released the new line of Carrera watches, which became synonymous with car enthusiasts and motorsports. Even Red Bull's reigning F1 world champion, Max Verstappen, has several Carrera watches and has worn them on many occasions.

Red Bull team boss says developing RB19 will be difficult

It'd safe to say that Red Bull has built the strongest car on the 2023 F1 grid.

The RB19 is dominating the field and won every race in 2023. However, Horner admits that further developing the car will be difficult, as the development curve could plateau compared to other teams (via F1):

"I think it will be very tough for us to develop this car, because when you look at the amount of percentage time less we have compared to some of our rivals, it’s significant. But it is what it is. We just have to do the best we can with what we’ve got, be efficient, effective, and selective in what we choose to develop, and how we apportion our time."

RBR Daily @RedBullUpdates 🗣️ | Christian Horner about the restrictions placed on Red Bull this year



“I think it will be very tough for us to develop this car, because when you look at the amount of percentage time less we have compared to some of our rivals, it’s significant." 🗣️ | Christian Horner about the restrictions placed on Red Bull this year“I think it will be very tough for us to develop this car, because when you look at the amount of percentage time less we have compared to some of our rivals, it’s significant." https://t.co/nJGKRHXZEs

Horner compared the current state of developing an F1 car to what it used to be before the cost cap. He concluded:

"It’s been a total cultural change over the last couple of years. It’s a new challenge in Formula 1, how you apply your resources. It used to be a sprint in terms of developing a car as quickly as you could with whatever budget you can rustle up."

As the season progresses, it's predicted that other F1 teams will have a much steeper performance curve than Red Bull.

Poll : 0 votes