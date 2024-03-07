“There's no reason for Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull anytime soon” - Mercedes boss on rumors regarding signing the 3x F1 champion

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff finds no reason for Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull at the moment amid rumors of him replacing Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Hamilton will leave Mercedes to race with Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season. His replacement in the team has not yet been confirmed. Surprisingly, Verstappen has been rumored to be a choice for them, as he supposedly might leave Red Bull owing to the Christian Horner controversy.

Reacting to the rumors, however, Toto Wolff told Sky Italy that he does not find any reason for Verstappen to leave his team currently.

"The market is very interesting. For a driver the most important thing is to be with whoever is fastest, and there is no reason now for Max to leave Red Bull anytime soon. But we'll see what happens."

Max Verstappen currently has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 F1 season. The team has been extremely competitive in the past three seasons and continues to be dominant at the top. The Dutchman has won three consecutive world championships with them till now.

These statistics give no reason for Verstappen to leave the team at the moment other than the internal turmoil. Team principal Christian Horner was recently accused of inappropriate behavior towards his employee(s) but the allegations were cleared after an internal investigation. After this, screenshots of his alleged chat with the employee were leaked.

This entire saga did not sit well with Jos Verstappen, Max's father, who is an essential part of the team. He stated that Horner's situation would affect the team negatively, and also reportedly had a meeting with Toto Wolff after the Bahrain GP.

Max Verstappen reportedly told FIA President to launch his own inquiry into Christian Horner investigation

Max Verstappen recently emerged victorious in the season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. After the end of the race, he was seen talking to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem speaking to race winner Max Verstappen after the 2024 Bahrain GP (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

As reported by The Daily Mail, Ben Sulayem asked Verstappen to support Horner publically amid the row. BBC Sport further mentioned that Verstappen asked him to launch his own inquiry into the investigation.