BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023, 2nd ODI

Bangladesh Under 19 (BD-U19) will take on Pakistan Under 19 (PK-U19) at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, May 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pakistan Under 19 won the first game of the series comfortably to take an unassailable lead in the series. The hosts were restricted to 165/9 in 50 overs in the first Youth ODI, which was comfortably chased down by Pakistan Under 19 side in 38 overs with one nine wickets to spare.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Match Details

The second Youth ODI of Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023 Series League will be played on May 08 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to commence at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 2nd Youth ODI

Date and Time: May 08, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Pitch Report

The track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram could offer some movement early on, especially in the initial stage of the game. There could be a bit of bounce as well. 220-250 could be a par score at the venue.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Form Guide

BD-U19 - L

PK-U19 - W

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XI

BD-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahrar Amin (c), Adil Bin Siddik (wk), Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Mahfuzur Rahman, Md lqbal Hasan Emon, Paevez Rahman Jibon, Md. Rohanat Doullah Borson, Sharear Sakib, Md. Shihab James, Wasi Siddiquee, and Md Zakaria Islam Shanto.

PK-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Obaid Shahid, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Amir Hassan Saad Baig (wk), Aimal Khan (c), and Ali Asfand.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adil Bin

Adil Bin has been Bangladesh Under-19’s inform wicketkeeper-batter who got decent starts in the first game. He accumulated 23 runs off 57 balls.

Top Batter Pick

Shahzaib Khan

Shahzaib Khan has had a wonderful start to the ODI series. The 19-year-old left-handed batter scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 71.6 with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mahfuzur Rahman

Mahfuzur Rahman was outstanding with the bat and the ball in the previous game, playing a crucial knock to get his team to a respectable score. He scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 70.00 while taking one wicket in the first Youth ODI.

Top Bowler Pick

Amir Hassan

Amir Hassan looked really good with his fast bowling in the previous game, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 2.40. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Azan Awais

Azan Awais is a talented batter who looked in excellent form in the first ODI, scoring 69 runs at a strike rate of 69.00. He is a must-have for your BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Mahfuzur Rahman

He is a talented all-rounder with excellent spin options for his side. He scored 70 runs and took one wicket at an economy rate of 4.90 in the first ODI, making him an excellent pick for your BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 2nd Youth ODI

Paevez Rahman Jibon

Md. Rohanat Doullah Borson

Obaid Shahid

Shahzaib Khan

Sharear Sakib

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Match Expert Tips

Bowlers and all-rounders could be the key in the BD-U19 vs PK-U19 game. Thus, the likes of Mahfuzur Rahman, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Aimal Khan, and Amir Hassan will be the ones to watch out for.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-To-Head League

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: S Baig

Batters: S Khan, S Hussain, S Sakib

All-rounders: M Rahman, A Amin, A Minhas, P Rahman Ji

Bowlers: M Ismail, A Asfand, W Siddiquee

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: S Baig, A Rahman

Batters: S Khan, S Hussain, S Sakib

All-rounders: M Rahman, A Minhas, P Rahman Ji

Bowlers: M Ismail, A Asfand, W Siddiquee

