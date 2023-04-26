The third match of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy will see the Desert Raiders (DR) square off against the Big Easy XI (BEI) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, April 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BR vs DEIDream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for both teams in the tournament. They will be looking to start their campaign on a positive note with a win in this match.

DR vs BEI Match Details

The third game of the KCC Mobile Friendly T20 Champions Trophy will be played on April 26 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait and will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DR vs BEI, Match 3

Date and Time: April 26, 2023; 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

DR vs BEI Probable Playing XIs

DR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DR Probable Playing X

S Tahir Iqbal, M Bhavsar, P Kumar, A Javed, S Kassim, K Shareef, M Saleh, R Sanjeewa, P Wasanthy, A Nabeel, and N Khan Saribu.

BEI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

BEI Probable Playing XI

M Ranil, M Supun, D Krishnan, R Raj, S Ahammad, S Raza Shah, K Ravi, V Thalakappil, A Rehman, F Afzal, and B Khalid.

DR vs BEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ranil

Ranil could be an explosive batter in the top order. He is also a very safe keeper and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

M Bhavsar

Bhavsar can be a very stable batter and can guide his team to a big total in the innings. Bhavsar will be a good pick from the batters category.

All-rounder

S Raza Shah

S Raza Shah can be very effective with both the bat and tha ball. He can pick up wickets and also score important runs for the team. He will be a good pick from the all-rounders section.

Bowlers

A Rehman

Rehman has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures. He will be an important pick for the match.

DR vs BEI match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shareef

Shareef has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. His ability to change the course of a match in either innings makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Raza Shah

Raza Shah has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He is in good form with both of his trades and is a safe bet to take as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for DR vs BEI, Match 3

M Ranil

M Bhavsar

K Shareef

S Raza Shah

A Rehman

DR vs BEI Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

DR vs BEI Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Tahir, M Ranil

Batters: M Bhavsar, P Kumar, M Supun

All-rounders: K Shareef, S Raza Shah, K Ravi

Bowlers: P Wasantha, A Rehman, F Afzal

DR vs BEI Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

DR vs BEI Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Tahir, M Ranil

Batters: M Bhavsar, P Kumar, M Supun

All-rounders: K Shareef, S Raza Shah, K Ravi

Bowlers: P Wasantha, A Rehman, F Afzal

Poll : 0 votes