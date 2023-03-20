IDK vs BDT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 7

The seventh game of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 will see the Indian Kings (IDK) square off against the Bangladesh Tigers (BDK) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Tuesday (March 20). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IDK vs BDT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Indian Kings have lost both matches in the tournament.They are currently at the bottom of the table and would like to improve their position with a win in this match.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Tigers have played three matches in the Mini Asia T10 and have lost two of them. With a single win under their belt, they are in the penultimate position in the points table.

IDK vs BDT Match Details

The sixth game of the Mini Asian T10 Challenge will be played on March 21 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi at 7.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IDK vs BDT, Match 7

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, 7.00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

IDK vs BDT, Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Oval will favor the batters. A high scoring match could be expected.

IDK vs BDT Probable Playing XIs

IDK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IDK Probable Playing XI

Syed Rehmanatullah (c & wk), Rajat Kumar Barik, Ariff Jamaluddin, Chandan Kumar, Raj Kumar Rajendran, S-Moses Samraj, Shaheer Kanee Poyil, Botla-Manoj Kumar, Prashant Pawar, Subhani Shaik, and Vignesh Vishwanath.

BDT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BDT Probable Playing XI

Saleh Shadman (c), Tariqul Islam, Aymaan Khan, Md Zakeer Hossain, Asif Hassan, Anowar Zahid, Mohammad Ali Khan-I, Samsul Haq, Md Ahad Hossain (wk), Mirajur Rahman Malik, and Mehedi Hassan Modhu.

IDK vs BDT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Syed Rehmanatullah

Syed Rehmanatullah is yet to find his best form in the tournament. But he has the potential to be a game changer with the bat and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Prashant Pawar

Prashant Pawar has been in good form in the tournament. His consistent run scoring ability makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

S Haque

S Haque can be a match winner with both the bat and the ball. He has also been in good form in the tournament and that makes him the best pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

M Hossain

M Hossain has been in good wicket-taking form in the tournament. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

IDK vs BDT match captain and vice-captain choices

S Haque

S Haque is a very useful all-rounder. He can be effective for his team with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best choice as the captain for the match.

R Kumar Rajendran

R Kumar Rajendran can be a match winner for his team with either of her trades. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for IDK vs BDT, Match 7

Syed Rehmanatullah

P Pawar

R Kumar Rajendran

S Haque

M Hossain

IDK vs BDT Match Expert Tips

It will be good track to bat on. Top-order batters will be the best picks for this match.

IDK vs BDT Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Syed Rehmanatullah

Batters: A Jamaluddin, M Shahidur, P Pawar

All-rounders: R Kumar, S Haque, S Kanee Poyil, S Shadman

Bowlers: A Zahid, M Hossain, B Kumar

IDK vs BDT Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League

