INA-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 8

Indonesia Women Under 19 (INA-W U19) will take on New Zealand Women Under 19 (NZ-W U19) in the eighth match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the INA-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. New Zealand Women Under 19 have various known players, whereas Indonesia Women Under 19 are a completely inexperienced side.

Indonesia Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but New Zealand Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

INA-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 15 at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA-W U19 vs NZ-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 8

Date and Time: January 15, 2023, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom has a batting pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for batters. The pitch also helps pacers who may get an early swing.

INA-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Form Guide

INA-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

NZ-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

INA-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Probable Playing XI

INA-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

I Gusti Pratiwi (wk), Ni Indriyani, Ni Murtiari, Gusti Ulansari, Thersiana Peo ©, Dewa Sasikrayoni, Desi Wulandari, Ni Kadek Ariani, Kadek Kurniartini, Sang Ayu, and Ni Cantika.

NZ-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

IC Gaze ©, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Georgia Plimmer, Tash Wakelin, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, F Jonas, Kayley Knight, and Natasha Codyre.

INA-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Gaze

I Gaze, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. I Pratiwi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Plimmer

G Plimmer and N Indriyani are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Browning is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Kadek

N Kadek and T Wakelin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Dewi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Suarniasih

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Knight and N Suarniasih. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. F Jonas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

INA-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

G Plimmer

G Plimmer is one of the best players in the New Zealand Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

N Indriyani

N Indriyani is one of the best picks in Indonesia Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for INA-W U19 vs NZ-W U19, Match 8

G Plimmer

A Browning

N Indriyani

T Wakelin

N Kadek

Indonesia Women Under 19 Women vs New Zealand Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indonesia Women Under 19 Women vs New Zealand Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Hamilton, I Gaze

Batters: N Indriyani, G Plimmer, A Browning

All-rounders: N Kadek, T Wakelin, W Dewi

Bowlers: N Suarniasih, K Knight, F Jonas

Indonesia Women Under 19 Women vs New Zealand Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Gaze

Batters: N Indriyani, G Plimmer, A Browning, I Sharp

All-rounders: N Kadek, T Wakelin, W Dewi

Bowlers: N Suarniasih, Y Djahilepang, F Jonas

