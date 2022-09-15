JOH vs PUP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 2022, Match 5

Johor (JOH) will take on Pulau Pinang (PUP) in the fifth match of the Malaysia T20 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JOH vs PUP Dream11 prediction for today's Malaysia T20 2022 game.

Pulau Pinang got off to a terrible start in the tournament, losing to Selangor by 190 runs after scoring only 61 runs in response to a 251-run target. Meanwhile, Johor will play their first game of the tournament, hoping to kick off their season on a high note.

JOH vs PUP Match Details for Malaysia T20 2022

The fifth match of the Malaysia T20 2022 between Johor and Pulau Pinang will be played on September 16, 2022, at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7.00 am IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JOH vs PUP, Malaysia T20 2022, Match 5

Date & Time: September 16, 2022, 7.00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Live Streaming: Fancode

JOH vs PUP, Pitch Report

A batting-friendly track is expected at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. However, there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners may also get some assistance. Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 111

Average 2nd innings score: 99

JOH vs PUP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Johor: N/a

Pulau Pinang: L

JOH vs PUP Probable Playing XIs for Malaysia T20 2022

Johor Team News

No major injury news.

Johor Probable Playing XI

Uzair Fikri (wk), Aiman Hakim, Saiful Hakimi, Nasrullah Ezry, Shamsul Azman, Afif Harith, Muhammad Aminuddin, Zulamry Mohdin, Haziq Haiqal, Muhammad Zahin, Vighnesh Sandanasamy

Pulau Pinang Team News

No major injury news.

Pulau Pinang Probable Playing XI

Eddmond Savari, Kris Sarangapany, Muhammad Ahmad, Isaac Maniam, Navenesvaran Ananthan, Muhammad Mazlan(wk), Logman Nizam, Vishvaruben Kumar (c), Khairi Arwan, Muhammad Zahir, Riknesh Jayagobal

JOH vs PUP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ammar Fikri (12 runs in his previous outing, S.R : 64.80)

He'll be an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper position for today's match. Although he did not perform well, he has the ability to score runs quickly.

Top Batter Pick

Isaac Kumar (27 runs in his previous outing, S.R: 58.70)

Isaac Kumar got off to a good start in the previous game, scoring 27 runs off 46 balls at a strike rate of 58.70. He'll look to enhance his strike rate and convert his starts into big hits in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vishvaruben Kumar (One runs & two wickets in his previous outing, E.R: 10.00)

He looked good with the ball, taking two wickets at an average of 10.00, but has yet to make an impression with the bat, so he will look to score runs in the upcoming games.

Top Bowler Pick

Navenesvaran Ananthan (One wicket in his previous outing, E.R: 12.00)

Ananthan was outstanding with the ball in the previous game, taking one wicket at a 12.00 economy rate. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

JOH vs PUP match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Haikal Ahmad

He took two wickets at an average of 12.50 but failed miserably with the bat, getting out on a golden duck in the previous game. Given his previous form, he is a good captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Eddmond Savari

Eddmond took one wicket and made batters think with his spin bowling in the previous game. He can be counted on to take a couple of wickets, making him an excellent choice for vice captaincy in today's match.

5 must-picks with player stats for JOH vs PUP Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Ahmad 94 runs in 6 games Afif Harith 132 runs & 5 wickets in 5 games Muhammad Aminuddin 10 runs & 5 wickets in 5 games Haziq Haiqal 15 runs & 8 wickets in 6 games Riknesh Jayagobal 18 runs & 2 wickets in 6 games

JOH vs PUP match expert tips 5th match

Haziq Haiqal has been one of the most consistent performers with the ball for his team. He has picked up eight wickets at an average of 4.38 and an economy rate of 4.57 in his last six games. That makes him a multiplier pick for your JOH vs PUP Dream11 fantasy team.

JOH vs PUP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th Match, Head To Head League

JOH vs PUP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Uzair Fikri

Batters: Kris Sarangapany, Isaac Maniam, Aiman Hakim, Saiful Hakimi

All-Rounders: Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhammad Ahmad, Shamsul Azman

Bowlers: Zulamry Mohdin, Navenesvaran Ananthan, Muhammad Ahmad

JOH vs PUP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th Match, Grand League

JOH vs PUP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Mazlan

Batters: Kris Sarangapany, Isaac Maniam, Aiman Hakim, Saiful Hakimi

All-Rounders: Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhammad Ahmad, Shamsul Azman, Eddmond Savari

Bowlers: Zulamry Mohdin, Navenesvaran Ananthan, Haziq Haiqal

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee