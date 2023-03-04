MS vs SCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MCA Friendship Cup, Match 1

The Malaysian Stars (MS) will take on Sky Cricket Club (SCC) in the first match of the MCA Friendship Cup at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MS vs SCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the first match of the tournament. The two teams will be looking to play to the best of their abilities and get off to a winning start in the tournament.

MS vs SCC Match Details, MCA Friendship Cup

The first match of the MCA Friendship Cup will be played on March 4 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS vs SCC, MCA Friendship Cup, Match 1

Date and Time: March 4, 2022, 7.30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

MS vs SCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval will be a sporty one. The wicket will provide help to both the batters and the bowlers. A good contest between the bat and the ball can be expected in this encounter.

MS vs SCC probable playing XIs for today’s match

MS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MS Probable Playing XI

V Singh, W Muhammad, Z Zulfikle, A Faiz, A Hafizs, A Khan Malik, S Muniandy, R Haider, V Unni, S Ezat-Idrus, and M Nazril Rahman.

SCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SCC Probable Playing XI

R Indika Banda Peduru, M Weerasingha, Sasindu Lashan, A Sandaruwan, D Gimhana, C Brian Arnasalam, E Sandaruwan, D Ayesh, D Thimutu, Akila Sandaruwan, and Thumesa Yasindu.

MS vs SCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Singh

V Singh could be an aggressive batter in the opening slot. He can give his team a good start and also be very good behind the stumps. V Singh will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Sasindu Lashan

Sasindu Lashan is a great batter in the top order. He is a stable player and can provide great solidity to the innings. Lashan will be a vital pick for the match.

All-rounders

R Haider

R Haider can be a very effective player with both the bat and the ball. Haider can be a stable batter in the middle order and can also pick up wickets with the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Akila Sandaruwan

Akila Sandaruwan could be lethal with the new ball. He can pick up wickets in the initial stages and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

MS vs SCC Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

R Haider

R Haider is an impactful all-rounder. He bats in the middle order and provides stability in the batting order. Haider can also be a very effective bowler and that makes him a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Esala Sandaruwan

Esala Sandaruwan can pick up important wickets and also be handy with the bat. Sandaruwan will be a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for MS vs SCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

E Sandaruwan

R Haider

A Sandaruwan

Sasindu Lashan

V Singh

MS vs SCC match expert tips

The pitch will be good for both batters and bowlers. All-rounders and bowlers who can impact the match will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

MS vs SCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: V Singh, R Indika

Batters: Z Zulfikle, S Lashan, T Vinjaya

All-rounders: S Muniandy, R Haider, E Sandaruwan

Bowlers: V Unni, S Ezat-Idrus, A Sandaruwan

MS vs SCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: V Singh, R Indika

Batters: Z Zulfikle, S Lashan, T Vinjaya

All-rounders: S Muniandy, R Haider, E Sandaruwan

Bowlers: V Unni, S Ezat-Idrus, A Sandaruwan

